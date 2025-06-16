Florida standout Walter Clayton Jr. opens up on special bond with "woman who's been there since day one"

NCAA champion Walter Clayton Jr. gave a glimpse into his basketball and personal life in his latest collaboration with NBA Future Starts Now. The former Florida player answered a few questions posted on the "GET TO KNOW" segment, sharing details about his early basketball life, motivation, favorite NBA player and more.

The guard highlighted his bond with his mother, Cherie Quarg. He said that she put the ball in his hands and played a huge role in his basketball journey.

"That's, I think everybody know that my relationship with my mom, she been the woman that's been there since day one," Clayton said. "And she made sure I was here and there whenever I needed to be, made sure I had everything I needed when I was a kid. She the one."

While details of her playing days are scarce, Cherie Quarg's history as a former athlete (basketball and softball) imprinted on Walter Clayton while growing up. Quarg's support also played an equal role in Clayton's college basketball success.

She provided reassurance to Clayton regarding his decision to switch from football to basketball. Clayton began his CBB career with two years at Iona but switched after his sophomore year. Instead of following his coach to St. John's, he shifted near family to play at home.

Quarg helped him find strength in his decision and also backed Clayton's decision to enter the transfer portal.

Where do major outlets see Walter Clayton Jr.?

Walter Clayton Jr. averaged 18.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds on 44.8% shooting in the regular season but was anticipated as a second-round pick. There are several speculations on where the 2025 MOP could land.

CBS has bumped his stock to be an early talent, projecting him to be picked 12th overall on draft night. Meanwhile, ESPN and Bleacher Report have different takes. While they aren't factoring much from his NCAA tournament stint, they expect Clayton to land in more winning situations.

The two outlets project Walter Clayton Jr. to be a 28th overall pick for the Boston Celtics, who could immediately utilize the guard's talent off the bench. Their recent history of winning the NBA title could also impact Clayton's initial years in the league.

