"Gave up the Lakers for this": Fans react as Dan Hurley erupts on the sidelines after Roger Ayers' decision during UConn vs Marquette

The UConn Huskies, led by coach Dan Hurley, beat the No. 20 Marquette Golden Eagles 72-66 on Wednesday evening to complete the series sweep. The win moved the Huskies to No. 3 in the Big East and likely locked the No. 3 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

The game was not without drama, as Hurley complained several times about referee Roger Ayers' decision to ignore a foul on Liam McNeeley in the tight game.

Although the Huskies pulled off the win, the divisive Hurley, who has been in a storm of controversy regarding his sideline behavior and conduct toward referees, was once again visibly frustrated with the officiating.

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Dan Hurley's frustration with the referees, even referencing his move to the Lakers, which didn't materialize last year.

Some fans made fun of the typical reaction by Hurley.

"Hurley never gets upset like this," one fan tweeted.

"WOW! It must’ve been a really bad call, he never acts like that!" another fan tweeted.

"Water is wet," one fan tweeted.

Dan Hurley has a rocky history with referees

In January, after the UConn Huskies beat the Butler Bulldogs 80-78, the charismatic Dan Hurley was caught on camera bragging to the referee about his status in college basketball.

"Don't turn your back on me, I'm the best coach in the f---ing sport," Dan Hurley said to the referee.

During his postgame news conference, the outspoken UConn coach detailed how television cameras focused on his sideline antics instead of other coaches.

"I just wish they put the camera on the other coach more," Hurley said. "I just wish they would show these other coaches losing their minds at the officials in other Big East games that I'm coaching where ... I'm not talking to officials; I see the other coaches as demonstrative as I am. But the camera, obviously ... I've created this for myself. I'm not the victim."

Hurley has gained a lot of fans and faced a lot of criticism over the years for his brash style and combative antics on the sideline during games. He's gotten in hot water for his tirades toward the officials during games.

