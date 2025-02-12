Fans dig Dan Hurley taunting fans after UConn pulls off major upset - "Creighton lost their Super Bowl in the most embarrassing way"

The UConn Huskies under coach Dan Hurley recorded their first-ever road win against the No. 24 Creighton Bluejays, beating them 70-66 in Omaha on Tuesday. Hurley and his team silenced the hostile CHI Health Center with the comeback win led by freshman Liam McNeeley, who tallied 38 points in the game.

Hurley taunted the Bluejays fans by tapping his ring finger twice to indicate their double national championship won during his reign and waved them goodbye at the end of the game. During his postgame news conference, he further revealed the epic win while rubbing salt into the wounds of Creighton fans.

"I just wish there was more people still here," Dan Hurley said. "That was the only thing because when I've got my b**t kicked here minus the COVID year which we would all like to forget, I think this is the only place we came to that actually had fans that year. I've obviously had to walk off unceremoniously just crushed by the crowd and cussed at. As long as they're not leaning over the rail and getting in my face, I think it's what makes college sports so much better than any other type of basketball.

Trending

"Although the home fans didn't get the win that they wanted but they got a show, they got an intense game with so much passion and a life or death struggle. I'm not gonna lie to you I mean that was very gratifying, I waved at some people but I just wish that there was more of them still left. They've been a lot more left when I've lost."

Expand Tweet

College basketball fans on X (formerly Twitter) had mixed reactions to the charismatic Dan Hurley taunting the Creighton fans at the end of the game.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Creighton lives rent free in his head," one fan wrote.

Some fans admired Hurley's passion.

"He cooked them," one fan tweeted.

"GOATTTTTT," another fan tweeted.

"Hey, the Creighton fans wanted to hang around just to heckle and Hurley gave it right back to them. All is well in the Big East!" One fan tweeted.

Dan Hurley confident of UConn's comeback

The UConn Huskies, under coach Dan Hurley, who was the subject of serious interest from the Lakers last year after leading the team to their second consecutive national championship, have been the dominant team in college basketball.

The Huskies have dropped four of their last nine games and during his Creighton pregame news conference, Hurley expressed his optimism about turning around his team's season.

“I’m very optimistic,” Dan Hurley said. “I think right now is a really good time to play us. I think we’ve got a chance in February to kind of get this thing rolling and be looking a lot different in March.”

The win against the Creighton Bluejays on the road could serve as the springboard to another successful season for Dan Hurley and his team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here