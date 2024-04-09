Coach Dan Hurley led the UConn Huskies to a second consecutive national championship win. They defeated Zach Edey's Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 on Monday.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy (worth $150 million, according to Forbes) bet $600,000 on the Huskies to win the 2024 national championship (+360) and won $2.76 million last night. He tweeted his joy at the big win on X.

"The greatest bet of my life. Thank you #uconn Destroyed everybody and everything in their path. They'd win the tournament 100 out of 100 times. The biggest win of my life by a mile," Portnoy tweeted.

According to Action Network's Evan Abrams, the UConn Huskies became the first team in history to cover against the spread in all 12 of their Big Dance games since last year.

Dan Hurley deals with UConn exit rumors deftly

Coach Dan Hurley has become the hottest ticket in college basketball after winning consecutive titles.

He was immediately put forth as a candidate for the Kentucky Wildcats job after coach John Calipari unexpectedly left after 15 years to take the Arkansas Razorbacks job as Eric Musselman left for the USC Trojans.

The outspoken Hurley was asked about the possibility of taking the Kentucky job during his title-winning postgame news conference and he deflected the questions deftly.

Dan Hurley reaffirmed his commitment to UConn in a cheeky way, stating that his wife, Andrea Hurley, would divorce him if he moved further from New Jersey due to a new job.

"Oh my God, Kentucky or anywhere that's going to take her further from New Jersey," Hurley said. "I mean, we just went to Rhode Island, which I had to drag her to, and then to Connecticut. I got her closer. And now further? I can't afford a divorce right now, too. I just started making money."

Hurley has a 141-58 overall record that reads 68-11 in the past two seasons signaling a juggernaut picking up speed and the potential to become the first coach since UCLA's John Wooden to three-peat in college men's basketball.

David Benedict, the Huskies athletic director, highlighted his awareness of the value of Hurley and indicated that they might be open to negotiating a new deal with the outspoken coach.

Huskies fans will start dreaming of a potential dynasty built by Dan Hurley, as his team looks unbeatable.

