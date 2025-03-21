Geno Auriemma explains why coaching Paige Bueckers is "frustrating as hell" and enjoyable at the same time

Legendary UConn head coach Geno Auriemma didn’t hold back when describing what it’s like coaching Paige Bueckers.

On Thursday's episode of "Good Game with Sarah Spain", Auriemma shared insights about Bueckers, calling her "delusional" – in the best way. At just 23 years old, Bueckers has already left an indelible mark on women’s basketball. She became the fastest player in UConn history to hit 2,000 career points, showcasing her immense talent and drive.

Auriemma explained that while her skill on the court is undeniable, coaching her offers something deeper:

“Frustrating as hell would be one way to describe it,” Auriemma said. “Another would be very much enjoyable because you get to see on a daily basis what other people maybe just see on game day, right? You get to experience the lows that people don't see, right? You see her as something other than, Paige Bueckers. So, you get a 360 view of who she is and what she's all about.”

(from 18:00 mark onwards)

Whether UConn wins or loses during Bueckers’ final March Madness run, starting March 22, one thing is clear: she’s already cemented her legacy both on and off the court.

Chiney Ogwumike weighs in on Paige Bueckers

Bueckers (5) drives the ball to the basket - Source: Imagn

Former Los Angeles Sparks player Chiney Ogwumike has weighed in on the women’s NCAA Tournament, ranking her top three players ahead of March Madness. At No. 3, she placed UCLA’s Lauren Betts, praising her strong finish to the season.

Ogwumike then turned her attention to the top two players in the game, setting up a showdown between JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers.

In her second collegiate season, Watkins has been unstoppable. She led USC to a Big Ten regular-season title, their second consecutive No. 1 seed. Watkins is widely considered the front-runner for National Player of the Year.

On the other hand, Bueckers closed her college career with a stellar season. The UConn guard led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio, came just one free throw short of a rare 50-40-90 season, and averaged 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

While both players impressed, Ogwumike slotted Bueckers at No. 2.

“At No. 2, I'm gonna go with Paige Bueckers. And this is no shade,” she said via TheMirror.com.

Meanwhile, at No. 1, Ogwumike crowned USC’s JuJu Watkins.

The stage is set for a potential Elite Eight clash between Bueckers and Watkins. Both players have their teams primed for a deep run, with USC securing the No. 1 seed in Regional 4-Spokane and UConn grabbing the No. 2 seed in the same bracket.

