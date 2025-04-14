Geno Auriemma explains how college is like "kindergarten" for UConn players to highlight stark difference in WNBA reality

Some of Geno Auriemma's players will be joining the WNBA this year, including UConn legend Paige Bueckers. He explained the difference between life in college and at the professional level during Sunday's scrum with reporters following the Huskies' championship parade.

A reporter asked Auriemma how his advice has changed recently now that his players know what it's like to play basketball as a job. The UConn coach noted that he still offers valuable lessons to his players during the NIL era.

"They’ve kind of been doing it now for a couple of years so it’s not as much of a shock to the system as it used to be but I talk to them about things that I can help them with," Auriemma said (Timestamp 5:02).

"But if I ask them a question about, let’s say, finances, some of these kids, they have their agents take care of everything and so you’re trying to teach them that you need to be involved in this process."

Geno Auriemma then explained why college basketball players experience culture shock when they make the transition to the professional ranks.

"When you’re in college, you’re in a perpetual state of kindergarten," he said. "Here’s your schedule. Here’s what time you wake up. Here’s your breakfast. Here’s your lunch. This is what time classes are. You get a boo boo, you go to the nurse’s office. Here’s what time we’re leaving."

"Here's who's doing laundry for you. And then all of a sudden they’re hit with I got to do all that on my own. So it’s kind of funny to see their reaction to be honest with you. So I just talk to them about things that I can help them with."

Geno Auriemma's UConn players who became the No. 1 pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers is widely expected to be selected first overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday night. If that happens, she will join an exclusive list of UConn stars who become the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft after playing under Geno Auriemma.

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma hugs guard Paige Bueckers (#5) during the second half of the 2025 NCAA national championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. Photo: Imagn

The UConn players who were given that honor include Sue Bird (Seattle Storm, 2002), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury, 2004), Tina Charles (Connecticut Sun, 2010), Maya Moore (Minnesota Lynx, 2011) and Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm, 2016).

