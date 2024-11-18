“Geno [Auriemma] f*ck off”: Caitlin Clark fans continue their hostility towards UConn HC

Caitlin Clark's rise to fame has also involved instances of critics questioning her abilities. One of those critics was UConn's legendary head coach Geno Auriemma.

After Caitlin was drafted to the Indiana Fever, Geno had some harsh takes on her impact that have seemingly triggered her fanbase to this day. During a appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" in June, Auriemma stoked the fire further, caling her fanbase "delusional."

However, in a recent interview with Fox' College Hoops, Geno looked back at Caitlin's college career very differently. Geno spoke very highly of Caitlin and said

"The college career that Caitlin had ignited a tremendous amount of attention... [She's an] incredible phenomenon that very rarely happens and it certainly changed the landscape, no question."

However, this did not sit well with fans at all. Several Caitlin Clark fans took to the comments on X(formerly Twitter) and roasted Auriemma.

"Geno F**k Off white man," a fan wrote

"Geno!?!?" Another user wrote, seemingly surprised

"Boy I know that ain't Geno Auriemma" another fan said

Some fans joked saying Geno might not have been very happy to do this.

"We really don't need Geno's thoughts on Caitlin, stop asking him," a fan said

"bruh I just know geno was pissed because they did him bow down to the goat like that" another fan wrote

One fan was seemingly having fun at Auriemma's expense while another fan called out the Uconn coach's previous take on Caitlin Clark.

"Geno ksksksk"

"Geno doesn't know anything about Caitlin's game, if you want to see the worst basketball take of all times just tune in to @dpshow for his thoughts about CC being unable to finish yr 1 as the WNBA top5 player because she lacked the tools for it, she finished as 1st team All WNBA"

What did Geno Auriemma say earlier about Caitlin Clark?

Geno Auriemma appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on June 6, where he had some strong comments about Caitlin Clark and her fanbase. He said,

"The delusional fanbase that follows her disrespected the WNBA players by saying she's going to go into that league and tear it apart... She's third or fourth in betting odds for being MVP of the WNBA. These people are so disrespectful, so unknowledgeable and so stupid that it gives women's basketball a bad name."

He further added

"This kid [Clark] is on the wrong team, she has the wrong skill set to handle the physicality of that league and she's a rookie."

It is safe to say Geno's initial comments aged rather poorly.

