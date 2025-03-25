  • home icon
Geno Auriemma filled with emotions after Paige Bueckers leaves UConn presser after final home game win

By Arnold
Modified Mar 25, 2025 15:53 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-UConn Practice - Source: Imagn
Geno Auriemma filled with emotions after Paige Bueckers leaves UConn presser after final home game win (image credit: IMAGN)

UConn coach Geno Auriemma fought back tears while addressing the media with Paige Bueckers after the No. 2-seeded Huskies beat No. 10-seeded South Dakota State 91-57 on Monday. It was Bueckers' final home game at Gampel Pavilion, but she will lead UConn in Spokane to continue its March Madness run.

However, since Bueckers will declare for the WNBA draft after this season, Auriemma was filled with emotion for the senior guard, who spent her entire five-year collegiate career with the program. When Bueckers left the postgame press conference, cameras showed Auriemma nearly tearing up.

Auriemma also praised Bueckers, who scored a game-high 34 points against South Dakota State.

"I think Paige was rewarded for all the work she's put in since she's been here and how much she loves the game," Auriemma said. "I've not met anybody who works harder, loves the game more, spends more time in the gym. So her time in front of Connecticut fans ended exactly the way it's supposed to end, and I'm really happy for her."
Auriemma has been coaching UConn since 1985 and has led the program to 11 national titles. However, his emotions on Monday showed how much the past five years with Bueckers meant to him.

Although Bueckers has yet to win a national title, she will be hoping to end her stint with the Huskies with the elusive championship. This season, Bueckers is averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Geno Auriemma's UConn will lock horns with Oklahoma in Sweet 16 of March Madness

NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn Huskies HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn Huskies HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma's UConn has set up a clash with No. 3-seeded Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The game is scheduled to commence at 5:30 p.m. EDT from Spokane Arena in Washington.

Oklahoma crushed the No. 14-seeded Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 81-58 in the first round of March Madness before beating No. 6-seeded Iowa 96-62 in the second round to qualify for the Sweet 16.

