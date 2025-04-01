Geno Auriemma gets candid on his bond with Paige Bueckers: "After she's tried all the sh** she wants to do, then she'll finally do the right thing"

Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers have cultivated a unique and dynamic relationship during their five years together at UConn. After the Huskies' 78-64 Elite Eight win over USC on Monday, Auriemma got candid on his bond with the senior guard.

During the postgame press conference, a reporter asked Auriemma about Bueckers' comments from the other day regarding where she thinks she stands among his favorite UConn players.

"No. 1. He’s got different favorites depending on the day and he picks them off so. I’m anywhere from like one to a thousand," Bueckers jokingly said ahead of the UConn-USC game on Sunday.

The reporter followed up with Geno Auriemma by asking how she has changed him at this point in his career.

"I think she's thinking very highly of herself if it's one in a thousand," Auriemma joked. "I would say maybe somewhere between five in a thousand.

"We've had a relationship since she got to Connecticut that is based on I trust her to always do the right thing after she's tried all the sh** she wants to do, then she'll finally do the right thing. But I trust that she believes in herself so much she just is the most incredibly positive human being I've ever been around."

Auriemma further praised Bueckers' positive attitude, especially with the scrutiny and pressure that comes from the world that they live in.

Geno Auriemma reflects on coaching Paige Bueckers in the final run

Paige Bueckers's journey in collegiate basketball is nearing its end, with at most two games remaining — if UConn reaches the championship game. Otherwise, the Final Four matchup against UCLA on Friday will be her last.

Speaking with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt after the win over USC, Geno Auriemma reflected on Bueckers' impact in Storrs.

"She just has a flair for the moment," Auriemma said. "No matter what happened, that first quarter really didn't go her way at all. And yet, she manages to find another level exactly when we need." [1:55]

"I just like the fact that she knows who she is. She knows that she's built for this, and she doesn't shy away from it. And I love her for it. I'm glad we're getting another opportunity to play next weekend. I think she deserves it."

While Geno Auriemma has won 11 national championships, he has yet to win one since Bueckers arrived on campus. This final season is a chance for her to add to his legacy, as well as cement hers.

