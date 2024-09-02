Top 5 UConn women's basketball players since 2000 to present

UConn women's basketball is one of the most successful teams in college hoops, having won 11 national championships since the turn of the century. Their success can be traced back to the talented players who have worn the Husky uniform during the last two decades.

The list of top Connecticut players since 2000 is extensive, as the program has won 11 Naismith College Player of the Year awards. Here is the list of the best UConn players of this century.

5 best UConn women's basketball players since 2000

#1. Breanna Stewart

4× NCAA champion

3× Naismith College Player of the Year

Breanna Stewart won the national championship four times with UConn. In her first season, she was named Big East All-Freshman Team.

Stewart made history as the first player to win the Final Four MOP award four times. She is also the first college basketball player to record 400 assists and 400 blocked shots. By the end of her career, she was second on UConn's all-time scoring chart with 2,676 points.

#2. Diana Taurasi

3× NCAA champion

2× Naismith College Player of the Year

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi is another great product of the UConn women's basketball program. She was in the Storrs from 2000 to 2004, winning three national titles.

Along with many personal accolades, including Big East Player of the Year awards, AP College Player of the Year award, Wade Trophy and NCAA MOP awards, Taurasi averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game at UConn.

#3. Sue Bird

2× NCAA champion

1x Naismith College Player of the Year

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird joined the Huskies in 1998 and went on to win two NCAA championships in 2000 and 2002.

Bird's best season came in 2002, when she was named Naismith Player of the Year. She also won the Wade Trophy, the Nancy Lieberman Award, and the AP Award, making her one of the most decorated players in program history.

#4. Maya Moore

2× NCAA champion

2× Naismith College Player of the Year

Maya Moore led the UConn women's basketball team to an undefeated championship season (39-0) in 2009 and secured another national title the following year. The 3,036 points she amassed over her illustrious four-year career are the most by a Husky.

Moore's 41-point game against Florida State and a 40-point game against Syracuse rank second and third, respectively, on the list of most points scored in a single game.

#5. Paige Bueckers

1x Naismith College Player of the Year

Paige Bueckers, a projected top in the 2025 WNBA draft, is also included in the discussion of UConn women's basketball's greatest players of this century. She scored 854 points last season, making her second only to Maya Moore for the most points in a single season by a UConn player.

Bueckers is also a two-time Big East best player, Naismith College Player of the Year holder and Nancy Lieberman award winner.

