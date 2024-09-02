“I had to make it back for my guy”: UConn’s Paige Bueckers back at US Open to support Frances Tiafoe against Popyrin

Paige Bueckers' world tour continued on Sunday as she visited Arthur Ashe Stadium to support tennis player Frances Tiafoe at the US Open. The No. 20 seed took on Australia's Alexei Popyrin for a berth in the quarterfinals and won 6-4, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3.

Earlier in the day, Bueckers was in Connecticut supporting Nika Muhl and the Seattle Storm as they took on the Sun. She reasoned her quick trip to New York with an Instagram story from the match, writing:

"Know I had to make it back for my guy (Frances Tiafoe)"

Earlier in the week, Bueckers was in New York with Azzi Fudd supporting Coco Gauff as she defeated Elina Svitolina to advance to the Round of 16. Gauff spoke of the UConn players' presence later to reporters:

"Paige and Azzi, I've known them on social media for a while. Obviously they're very good at what they do in basketball at UConn. I knew that they were coming today, and I got to meet them finally in person after the match.

"I think I got some of the good vibes from them to help me back me through," Gauff added. "I saw Paige and both of them standing up getting out of their seats. So it was great to have that support, and hopefully I can return the favor at one of their games."

Paige Bueckers comments on her 'fun' world tour

Paige Bueckers has been using her off-season to support her former teammates in the WNBA as well as traveling on training and attending the ESPYs awards show in Los Angeles.

She was also in attendance at the WNBA All-Star Weekend in July and threw the first pitch at a Minnesota Twins baseball game in August.

"It's been wild. The whole world tour has been super fun. I've got, this is my first real offseason in college where I've been healthy. I'm not in one place doing rehab. So, it's been really fun. It is a mix of business and fun."

One fan on X took notice of Bueckers attending multiple sporting events and memed it.

With fall approaching fast, Paige Bueckers is also preparing for her final year with the UConn Huskies.

There are high hopes for the guard to win her first NCAA championship in the upcoming college basketball season, but she will face tough competition from South Carolina and USC who also have impressive talents.

