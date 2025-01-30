Geno Auriemma reveals what he realized about Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and others after UConn's 10 game win streak since loss to JuJu Watkins' USC

Geno Auriemma and the No. 6 UConn Huskies grabbed their 10th straight win on Wednesday night defeating DePaul 84-58. After the game, Auriemma shared what he has learned about his team over the past few weeks.

Auriemma acknowledged that the loss to JuJu Watkins and USC in December was indicative of how the Huskies can sometimes look when they are not fully focused and energized.¡:

"From that point on, we've been trying really hard," Auriemma said after the DePaul game. "And it's been a little bit every day. And we're going to be in that situation again, both this coming next Wednesday and then later on. And certainly in March."

Trending

"Sometimes I forget that, Azzi didn't play last year. Paige is the only really upperclassman who plays a lot. And then the rest of the guys are freshmen and sophomores."

"So it's a lot, you know, a lot of pieces that are new and young. And hopefully, we'll be ready when March comes."

Expand Tweet

UConn star player Paige Bueckers is averaging over 19 points but had just her second single-digit outing of the season on Wednesday, scoring only 8 points on 2-of-10 shooting. However, Azzi Fudd stepped up with 17 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists to lead the Huskies.

Auriemma's Huskies are looking to continue their dominant run in the Big East as they host Butler on the weekend, before traveling to Knoxville to face Tennessee on Feb. 6.

Geno Auriemma acknowledges work left to do despite big win against DePaul

The UConn Huskies have been on a tear since losing to the Trojans, reeling off 10 consecutive wins, including Wednesday's blowout win over DePaul.

While pleased with the team's recent performances, coach Geno Auriemma knows there is still a lot of work to do as they head towards March Madness:

"We've been good since we got back from Christmas, and our defense has been really good. It was good again tonight," Auriemma told SNY. "If we're shooting the ball well then obviously things go great for us."

"It's February this weekend, and we're still not where we need to be. So we've got a lot of work to do yet."

Expand Tweet

Despite Paige Bueckers' off night, Auriemma was happy to see other players like Azzi Fudd and Kaitlyn Chen step up and fill the scoring void. Bench players such as KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade and Ice Brady also combined for 28 points.

If UConn can continue to get contributions from multiple players, they will become an even more formidable team come tournament time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here