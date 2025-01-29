WATCH: USC star JuJu Watkins visits student-athletes affected by LA fire to donate sports equipment, backpacks and more

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins has been shining on the court, and her talent has also made an impact off the court. This weekend, Watkins joined relief efforts in Los Angeles by giving backpacks, sports equipment and hygiene products to student-athletes who were impacted by the fires.

Watkins teamed up with GirlsBuild volunteers to give back to student-athletes in Altadena, Malibu and the Palisades who lost their homes and possessions in the devastating fires.

Trending

In the video, the girls also got to talk to JuJu about her career as a student and an athlete, no doubt taking some encouragement from her unique journey.

In the midst of a crisis, JuJu Watkins remains focused on giving her fellow women encouragement and love throughout, proving her stardom continues off the court.

JuJu Watkins is a firm favorite for the Wooden Award

The fourth-ranked Trojans (18-1, 8-0 Big Ten) are having a fantastic season, and a big reason for their success is star point guard JuJu Watkins, who is the favorite to win the Wooden Award.

The hometown standout has helped the Trojans lead the Big Ten in their first season in the conference.

After finishing her freshman year as the second-highest scorer in the nation — just behind Caitlin Clark — and earning a unanimous spot on the All-American first team, Watkins is once again dominating the women’s game.

Expand Tweet

Although her scoring average has dipped slightly this season, JuJu Watkins has become a more efficient shooter. She’s taking fewer shots but has improved her field goal and 3-point percentages. She has also reduced her turnovers, averaging one fewer per game compared to last season.

In her freshman year, she posted 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. This season, she is averaging 24.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 3.6 apg.

USC's only loss came against Notre Dame during Thanksgiving week, but the Trojans have since gone on a 14-game winning streak. Watkins is aiming to secure a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament and take the Trojans further than last year’s Elite Eight exit to UConn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here