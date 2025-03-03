Geno Auriemma's hilarious reaction to "overdramatic" Paige Bueckers moment on senior day vs Marquette

The UConn Huskies, coached by Geno Auriemma, finished the 2024-2025 regular season on a positive note with another conference victory on Sunday. The game also marked senior sensation Paige Bueckers's final regular season game with the program, and she was honored alongside the other seniors on senior night in Connecticut.

Bueckers, throughout her whole stint with the fifth-ranked team in the country, has always been known to be someone who focuses on being one of the most efficient players on the court. Auriemma discussed this during the press conference after their 92-57 win over Marquette Golden Eagles. He focused on a moment where Bueckers reacted to a missed free throw in the second half, in his comments.

"We know how serious she is about all that," Auriemma said. "She prides herself on being called the most efficient player in America. I thought it was a little, maybe it's 'cause it's Oscar's night, it was a little overdramatic. I thought it was a little much, the reaction to missing the free throw. I just turned around, I started talking to my staff.

I didn't need to witness anything like that," coach Auriemma added. "I'd go home and watch a movie if I wanted to see that kind of bad acting. But, she takes pride in it, in everything she does."

Auriemma then shared a hilarious incident that happened prior to the game to highlight his point about the kind of competitive mindset that Bueckers has.

"She got her a** kicked today by Jana (El Alfy) in a halfcourt shooting contest. It was like she just lost a national championship game," the 11-time national champion said. "So to her, being perfect and efficient and being thought of as that, 'I can do anything and I can do it better than anybody else,' really means a lot to her." (1:45)

Geno Auriemma speaks about how he would "pick on" Paige Bueckers due to her emphasis on high efficiency

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after missing a free throw against the Marquette Golden Eagles - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma also shared during the post-game press conference about how he would pick on Bueckers for her emphasis on efficiency.

"That's been a point in contention with her, the last couple of years, that there was a point and time that in the season, she was shooting like 60% from the floor, 58% from the three-point line or some crazy number and 83% from the free throw line," the legendary coach said.

"That was the contention we used to come with all the time," he added. "I said, ' We got to keep the ball out of her hands in crunch-time because we don't want her to go to the free throw line.' So, we were just constantly picking on her and having fun with her."

In the lop-sided 35-point victory on Sunday, Bueckers posted 19 markers on an efficient 7-of-11 overall shooting, to go with four rebounds, seven assists and three steals. The Huskies now prepare for the 2025 Big East tournament, with their first tournament game set to tip off on Saturday, March 8.

