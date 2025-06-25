Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies to be the focus of new Apple TV series, chronicling Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Paige Bueckers and more 

Big things are coming to Geno Auriemma's UConn. The legendary coach and his Huskies will be the focus of an upcoming three-part series by Apple TV+.

Ad

UConn announced it on Instagram on Wednesday.

"This documentary reveals the epic narrative of UConn's path to becoming the greatest dynasty in women's sports history, with each episode featuring a blend of unique archival footage, incisive interviews and exclusive access with UConn's 2024-25 championship squad," UConn Women's Basketball wrote.

Ad

Trending

The series will follow Auriemma's 40-year tenure as Huskies coach and what he has built in his time with the program. He has coached some of the best women's basketball players of all time, including Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart and Paige Bueckers. Auriemma expressed his excitement about the upcoming series.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Apple TV+ and Skydance Sports on this project that gives a behind-the-scenes look at our national championship run that has never been seen before,” Auriemma said.

Ad

“This series offers fans an exclusive view into 40 seasons of UConn women’s basketball, and I’m really excited for audiences to be able to see all the hard work that has built this program.”

UConn is fresh off a national championship win, defeating South Carolina 82-59 on April 6.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

UConn's Geno Auriemma opens up about his motivation to keep coaching

Geno Auriemma is 71 years old and has been coaching UConn for 40 years, but he has not showed signs of slowing down. He has led the Huskies to 12 national titles, the most of any coach in Division I men's or women's basketball. This includes last season's championship.

Ad

During the team's championship rally, Auriemma discussed his decision to continue coaching despite his age.

"People ask me, 'Why do you keep coaching?' I keep coaching because I want them to feel, right now, what they feel, because every one of them did that," Auriemma said on April 7.

Expand Tweet

Auriemma has turned UConn into a dynasty and is hoping to lead the Huskies to more success in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here