Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies to be the focus of new Apple TV series, chronicling Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Paige Bueckers and more 

Big things are coming to Geno Auriemma's UConn. The legendary coach and his Huskies will be the focus of an upcoming three-part series by Apple TV+.
UConn announced it on Instagram on Wednesday.
"This documentary reveals the epic narrative of UConn's path to becoming the greatest dynasty in women's sports history, with each episode featuring a blend of unique archival footage, incisive interviews and exclusive access with UConn's 2024-25 championship squad," UConn Women's Basketball wrote.
The series will follow Auriemma's 40-year tenure as Huskies coach and what he has built in his time with the program. He has coached some of the best women's basketball players of all time, including Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart and Paige Bueckers. Auriemma expressed his excitement about the upcoming series.
“We’re thrilled to be working with Apple TV+ and Skydance Sports on this project that gives a behind-the-scenes look at our national championship run that has never been seen before,” Auriemma said.
“This series offers fans an exclusive view into 40 seasons of UConn women’s basketball, and I’m really excited for audiences to be able to see all the hard work that has built this program.”
UConn is fresh off a national championship win, defeating South Carolina 82-59 on April 6.
UConn's Geno Auriemma opens up about his motivation to keep coaching
Geno Auriemma is 71 years old and has been coaching UConn for 40 years, but he has not showed signs of slowing down. He has led the Huskies to 12 national titles, the most of any coach in Division I men's or women's basketball. This includes last season's championship.
During the team's championship rally, Auriemma discussed his decision to continue coaching despite his age.
"People ask me, 'Why do you keep coaching?' I keep coaching because I want them to feel, right now, what they feel, because every one of them did that," Auriemma said on April 7.
Auriemma has turned UConn into a dynasty and is hoping to lead the Huskies to more success in the future.
