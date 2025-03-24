Geno Auriemma's UConn seemingly stunned as Dan Hurley's Huskies bow out of NCAA tournament

While the UConn women's team, led by Geno Auriemma, began their NCAA Tournament run with a victory on Saturday, Dan Hurley's men's Huskies team saw their season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday.

Ad

The UConn women's squad and some coaching staff huddled in front of the television in the team lounge, watching the men's team face a three-seed Florida Gators in the second round of March Madness.

Overtime WBB shared a few photographs and videos on Instagram, capturing the reaction of the women during the men's game that went down to the wire.

Ad

Trending

The final minutes of the game was filled with tension as the Huskies fought to keep their tournament hopes alive. The defending champion tied the game 64-64 with two minutes left before Florida pulled ahead in the closing seconds to defeat UConn 77-75.

After the loss, the Huskies' women's team was left seemingly stunned, as they had hoped to see their male counterparts advance further in the tourney.

Freshman forward Sarah Strong was in utter disbelief, while Caroline Ducharme gasped as the final seconds ticked away. KK Arnold seemed shocked and had a pained look on her face as the loss unfolded.

Ad

Geno Auriemma plays down UConn women's win against Arkansas State

UConn women's basketball has long been the gold standard in the sport, with Geno Auriemma leading the Huskies to 11 national championships. This season, the team is seeded No. 2 in the Spokane 4 Regional and primed to make another deep tournament run.

Unlike the men's team, they had a solid regular season, going 28-3 overall and 18-0 in the Big East, claiming their 31st conference regular season championship. In the Big East Tournament, the Huskies defeated Creighton 70-50 in the final to make it sweep the season's titles.

Ad

Although they had a comfortable 103-34 first-round victory over Arkansas State, coach Geno Auriemma was far from pleased with his team's performance.

"We didn't beat the Lakers today, no disrespect to Arkansas State," Auriemma said after the game. "The talent gap is huge. You should expect to play really, really well, But you do have to play at a whole higher level than the team you're playing against just because the talent is so great."

UConn will play against South Dakota State in the second round on Monday at Gampel Pavilion. The USC Trojans led by JuJu Watkins are projected to be their toughest opponent on the road to the Final Four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here