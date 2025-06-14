Geno Auriemma's UConn star Ice Brady drops reaction as Sarah Strong rocks USA jersey for 2025 FIBA 3×3 World Cup 

Coach Geno Auriemma has had the opportunity to coach many great UConn players over the years, including Sarah Strong and Ice Brady. Both players played integral roles on the Huskies this past season when they won the national championship.

Ad

While the college basketball season is over, that does not mean every member of the Huskies is done playing basketball until next season. On Friday, the UConn women's basketball Instagram account announced that Sarah Strong will play for Team USA at the 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup:

"Sarah Strong will play for Team USA at the 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup! 🇺🇸 The tournament will run June 23-29 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Shortly after the announcement was made, Strong's teammate, Ice Brady, reposted it to her Instagram story, using heart eye emojis as her reaction.

Image via Icy Brady's Instagram story.

This is not the first time Sarah Strong has been named to Team USA. Even though she is only 20 years old, she is already won four gold medals representing the United States.

Ad

In 2024, Strong won a gold medal at the FIBA Under-18 Women's AmeriCup. She also won the gold medal at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in 2024, 2023 and 2022.

Sarah Strong and Team USA will start their World Cup schedule on June 24

Although the 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup begins on June 23, Team USA does not play its first game until June 24. The United States will play its first game against Czechia at 1:40 a.m. ET on June 24. They will then play the Netherlands later that day, followed by Japan on June 25 and Chile on June 26.

Ad

Team USA is in Pool B for the tournament. There are four pools of five teams (making 20 teams total) for the round robin stage of the tournament. Each team will play every other team in their pool before the playoff bracket is determined. If Team USA advances, the playoff section of the tournament begins on June 27, with the final being held on June 29.

Sarah Strong is one of four players who were selected for this team. She is joined by former Creighton star Morgan Mae Maly, LSU's Mikaylah Williams and Oklahoma's Sahara Williams.

Strong will likely be looked to as one of the leading scoring and rebounding threats on the team. In her freshman year at UConn, she averaged 16.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.3 spg and 1.7 bpg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here