Geno Auriemma's UConn target Addison Bjorn's FIBA U19 moments elicit reactions from Sienna Betts and Aaliyah Crump 

Park Hill South star Addison Bjorn is the No. 3-ranked wing and the No. 11 prospect in the country in the Class of 2026 according to ESPN. Bjorn was a part of the talented Team USA roster for the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup in the Czech Republic earlier this month. Bjorn, who is a recruitment target for among others, UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma, tallied four points and one block in five minutes played in the 88-76 win over Australia in the championship game to win her third gold medal with Team USA.The first two medals won by Addison Bjorn with Team USA came during the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship.On Wednesday, Bjorn posted snippets on Instagram of herself from her most recent triumph with Team USA. She captioned the post:&quot;Golden girlll❤️‍🔥 #3x.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBjorn's Team USA teammates, Sienna Betts, who has committed to the UCLA Bruins and Montverde Academy guard, Aaliyah Crump, hyped her up in the comments section of her Instagram post.&quot;Had a fun last night,&quot; Sienna Betts wrote.&quot;Pop off queen,&quot; Aaliyah Crump wrote.Bett's IG commentCrump's IG commentWhen Addison Bjorn revealed her work ethicDuring an interview with KMBC, Addison Bjorn broke down her rigorous training routine that has made her one of the top recruits in the country in the class of 2026.&quot;I get up at 5:30, I go get up 300 balls, and 300 makes, and then 200 free throws,&quot; Addison Bjorn said. &quot;The relationships that I've created through players, college players, WNBA players, college coaches all around just have kind of opened up a new part of me, I guess, like just you run into these people all the time now. But I would also say just winning. I love to win. I love to compete.&quot;In January, Bjorn announced that she had cut down the number of schools that she was considering to 15. The schools on the list included UCLA, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kansas State, Duke, North Carolina, UConn, Stanford, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Iowa State, Louisville and Notre Dame.Bjorn made Park Hill South history when she became the first student-athlete to be named the 2024-2025 Girls Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 22.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 3.4 assists. She also led her team to the Missouri Class 6, District 8 championship game and a 28-1 record last season.