  • Geno Auriemma's UConn target Addison Bjorn's FIBA U19 moments elicit reactions from Sienna Betts and Aaliyah Crump 

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Jul 24, 2025 11:30 GMT
Park Hill South star Addison Bjorn is the No. 3-ranked wing and the No. 11 prospect in the country in the Class of 2026 according to ESPN. Bjorn was a part of the talented Team USA roster for the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup in the Czech Republic earlier this month.

Bjorn, who is a recruitment target for among others, UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma, tallied four points and one block in five minutes played in the 88-76 win over Australia in the championship game to win her third gold medal with Team USA.

The first two medals won by Addison Bjorn with Team USA came during the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship.

On Wednesday, Bjorn posted snippets on Instagram of herself from her most recent triumph with Team USA. She captioned the post:

"Golden girlll❤️‍🔥 #3x."
Bjorn's Team USA teammates, Sienna Betts, who has committed to the UCLA Bruins and Montverde Academy guard, Aaliyah Crump, hyped her up in the comments section of her Instagram post.

"Had a fun last night," Sienna Betts wrote.
"Pop off queen," Aaliyah Crump wrote.
When Addison Bjorn revealed her work ethic

During an interview with KMBC, Addison Bjorn broke down her rigorous training routine that has made her one of the top recruits in the country in the class of 2026.

"I get up at 5:30, I go get up 300 balls, and 300 makes, and then 200 free throws," Addison Bjorn said. "The relationships that I've created through players, college players, WNBA players, college coaches all around just have kind of opened up a new part of me, I guess, like just you run into these people all the time now. But I would also say just winning. I love to win. I love to compete."
In January, Bjorn announced that she had cut down the number of schools that she was considering to 15. The schools on the list included UCLA, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kansas State, Duke, North Carolina, UConn, Stanford, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Iowa State, Louisville and Notre Dame.

Bjorn made Park Hill South history when she became the first student-athlete to be named the 2024-2025 Girls Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 22.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 3.4 assists. She also led her team to the Missouri Class 6, District 8 championship game and a 28-1 record last season.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
