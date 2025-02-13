Geno Auriemma unveils what motivated Azzi Fudd's hot first half in UConn vs St John's: "She started out the game wanting to change that narrative"

UConn coach Geno Auriemma was proud of Azzi Fudd's explosive first-half performance against St. John's on Wednesday. The sophomore guard scored 17 of her career-high 34 points in the opening 20 minutes to lead the Huskies to a 78-40 win over the Red Storm.

Auriemma joined SNY's Chelsea Sherrod at the break to discuss Fudd's impressive showing.

"I think she's doing things differently," the coach said. "I think the last few games she's been way too passive in the first half. And I think she started out the game wanting to, trying to change that narrative.

"So it's not anything, we didn't put any new plays in for her. We just are trying to get her to take advantage of the opportunities that exist naturally for her."

Azzi Fudd has scored in double digits in the last four games for the Huskies and continued her strong play against St. John's. She entered the matchup averaging 11.5 points per game, which has risen to 12.6 ppg after Wednesday.

Fudd along with Paige Bueckers combined for 50 points as Auriemma's team rolled to another lopsided victory, improving its record to 23-3 overall and 14-0 in Big East action.

Geno Auriemma's humorous take on whether UConn-South Carolina rivalry exists

Despite not being in the same conference, No. 7 UConn vs No. 4 South Carolina has emerged as one of the marquee women's basketball matchups in recent years. They collide again on Sunday in Columbia on the College GameDay.

With the success of the Gamecocks under Dawn Staley, the games between the two programs have become must-see events.

During the postgame press conference following the St. John's game, Geno Auriemma was asked about the perceived rivalry between the Huskies and Gamecocks.

"You play these games for a reason, right? You play because they're high-profile games. You know you're going to get tested. It should be cyclical," Auriemma said.

"When two really high-profile teams get a chance to compete against each other. Does that make it a rivalry? I guess. I don't think if South Carolina beats us, they're going to get t-shirts with the score printed on it. I think they have bigger fish to fry than beating UConn."

While Geno Auriemma's Huskies have dominated the series early on with an 8-0 record, they are winless in four meetings, including a 65-83 loss to the Gamecocks last February.

