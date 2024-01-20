Georgia Amoore injury: What happened to Virginia Tech's star guard during the game vs Duke?

Georgia Amoore left the game against Duke on Thursday with an apparent face injury. The starting point guard looks disappointed as she makes her out of the court in the Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Virginia Tech suffered a 63-46 loss to the Blue Devils on the road and Amoore’s injury played a part in this. The Hokies notably led the game in the first two quarters. However, things went south for the team after Amoore left the game in the third quarter.

Duke dominated the last two quarters to secure a victory over Virginia Tech, taking advantage of Amoore's absence.

What happened to Georgia Amoore?

Following a stolen pass by the Duke's Reigan Richardson, Amoore engaged in a floor battle for possession of the ball with two Blue Devils’ players. The injury suffered during the possession battle seemed to be to her head, likely resulting from an elbow from Richardson during the skirmish.

Once the play was stopped, Amoore remained on the floor, clearly in pain, causing a bit of anxiety among fans. Holding a towel to her face, Amoore exited the court with a trainer in the third quarter and didn’t make a return to the game.

Georgia Amoore's injury update

Virginia Tech is yet to give an update on the status of Amoore's injury following the game against Duke on Thursday night. However, the point guard is not expected to be out for an extended period considering the event that led to the injury.

Georgia Amoore’s importance to the team was more evident on Thursday night against the Blue Devils as the Hokies collapsed in her absence. She notably led the program to the ACC championship last season, claiming the league tournament’s MVP.

When will Georgia Amoore return?

There's no timetable for Amoore's return to action yet but it is expected that the injury won't keep her out for a long period. It's not certain if she will be able to play against Clemson on Sunday as many consider that quite unlikely.

However, she should be ready for a return to the court when Virginia Tech hosts Georgia Tech on January 26. The Hokies experienced their second consecutive loss, following a defeat at the hands of nationally ranked Florida State the previous weekend.