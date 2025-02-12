Georgia Amoore makes her feelings known on Madison Booker, Texas ahead of highly anticipated game

Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore shared her excitement for the No. 8 Wildcats' upcoming matchup against No. 3 Texas (24-2, 10-1 SEC), led by star forward Madison Booker. The two top Southeastern Conference teams will square off on Thursday in Lexington.

In an interview with Matt Barrie on SportsCenter on Tuesday, Amoore discussed the high stakes of the game and the Wildcats' loss against Ole Miss on Monday.

"Obviously learning from last night, rebounding has to be a massive factor for us, which we can do," Georgia said. (05:41)

"Texas has a great team. Their point guard Rori and Madison Booker have been balling," she continued. "They're a dangerous team, obviously well-coached, and it's just another game in our conference schedule that kind of shapes us up."

The Wildcats (19-3, 8-2 SEC) had a disappointing performance on the boards in the defeat, getting out-rebounded by a 54-33 margin.

Georgia Amoore, a senior transfer from Virginia Tech, has been key to Kentucky's success this season. She is averaging 19.2 points, 7.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Sophomore Madison Booker, her opponent on Thursday, is putting up 16.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 2.9 apg. Texas is going into the game at 24-2 overall and 10-1 in the Big 12, having won against the defending national champions South Carolina in their last matchup.

Georgia Amoore expresses pride in her team’s growth throughout the season

Heading into the 2024-25 season, Kentucky saw nine departures from last year's roster. As a result, coach Kenny Brooks had to integrate a lot of new pieces, including Georgia Amoore.

In a complete overhaul of the roster, the Wildcats added 11 new faces — eight transfers and three freshmen. Despite the significant turnover, Amoore believes Kentucky has made impressive strides as a team.

"I'm super proud of us to be eighth in the country as a rebuild team," she said in the same interview on SportsCenter (0:37). "We've pulled girls from places where maybe it was a lesser conference, or they didn’t play as much at their old school.

"So everyone’s role is new. I'm super proud of the girls because we’ve embraced the challenge every step of the way."

Georgia Amoore and Co. are fourth in the SEC standings. The Wildcats are in the midst of a crucial stretch of their schedule, facing three top-10 teams — Texas, South Carolina, and LSU — in the coming weeks.

