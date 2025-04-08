"Get a job", "27 still playing college ball": Fans react as 25-year old Auburn star set to return for another season

The Auburn Tigers, coached by Bruce Pearl, were unable to go all the way in this year's NCAA Tournament despite being heavy favorites. On Saturday, they bowed out after a 79-73 defeat against the Florida Gators during their Final Four matchup.

As they seek retribution in the 2025-2026 campaign, their roster looks set to be bolstered with a returning veteran.

On Monday, On3 posted about 25-year-old guard Chad Baker-Mazara teasing a return to Auburn. Baker-Mazara has one more year of eligibility after the NCAA's waiver for senior athletes who spent time in junior college.

College basketball fans and spectators then reacted to Baker-Mazara's move by raising how old he is and how they'd rather he move on already from collegiate hoops.

"25 bro, get a job," one user captioned.

"These dudes be 27 still playing college ball," another user posted.

"Pulling up to headquarters now. Creating your profile myself," another said with a picture of a building for job recruiting app Indeed.

Other users on X then shared their takes on the move.

"This man needs to go ahead and update his resume and join the workforce. Does he not feel weird hanging out with 19 year old frat kids at almost 30 years old?," one user questioned.

"Guys like Chad are ruining our great sport. This is not a college kid. It’s a soon to be 26 year old man," another user claimed.

"All these people in here telling him to get a job, he probably makes more money than all of you, possibly combined. Die mad. Don’t be jealous of a man following the rules that are put in place and getting his bag. Be mad at the system, if anything," a user wrote.

Baker-Mazara averaged a career-high 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a perennial starter for his team this past season.

Chad Baker-Mazara was asked about future immediately after Florida loss

Chad Baker-Mazara was asked about his potential return shortly after Auburn’s loss to Florida. However, he refused to answer the question.

“Man, come on. The game just ended,” Baker-Mazara said.

Baker-Mazara dropped a team-high 18 points on an efficient 6-of-10 overall clip, a rebound, two dimes, four swips and a block in 29 minutes of playing time against the Gators.

Now, it looks as if he will take his last shot at leading the Tigers to a national title.

