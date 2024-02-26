"Get your money up": $1.7m NIL-valued Angel Reese taunts Tennessee players following Tigers' 15-point win against Vols

College basketball's best trash talker, Angel Reese, is at it once again. Following the 75-60 win against Tennessee, the small forward was seen trash-talking her opponents. The cameras caught her saying:

“Get your money up, broke a**”

While it is unclear to whom this was directed, it can be deduced that it was in reference to her huge $1.7 million worth in name, image and likeness valuation. The Bayou Barbie has accumulated her wealth through lucrative deals with Calvin Klein, Beats by Dre, Outback Steakhouse Reebok, Amazon, PlayStation and others.

Reese occupies the seventh rank in the list of college athletes in NIL valuation. The only other female hoopers in the top 30 are Reese's teammate, Flau'jae Johnson ($1.1 million) at number 16 and Caitlin Clark ($ 910k) at number 30.

Angel Reese and her history of trash-talking

The 21-year-old is known for her arrogance on the court, and it is one of the things that endears her to the fans. She is not afraid to speak her mind, both on and off the court. The 2022-23 season was filled with moments of Angel Reese throwing around taunts at everyone. This caused many discussions, and it all came to a head during the NCAA championship games between LSU and Iowa last year.

The game did not lack thrilling moments and excellent performances by Reese and Caitlin Clark. But one incident from the game went extremely viral. Clark previously used the 'you can't see me' taunt during the regular season. And Angel Reese took the opportunity to hand it back to the Iowa guard.

Her infamous 'pointing at her ring finger' taunt caught headlines everywhere, and some were not so happy with Reese's action.

The forward replied to them all after the finals, saying:

"All year I was critiqued about who I was. I don't fit the narrative. I don't fit in a box that y'all want me to be in. I'm too hood. I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all say nothing.

"So this was for the girls that look like me, that's going to speak up on what they believe in. It's unapologetically you. That's what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. It was bigger than me."

For her part, Caitlin Clark acknowledged that trash-talking was all part of the fun and made playing exciting.

“More than anything, people are starting to understand that women can play with excitement and passion and a fire about themselves. That’s what’s fun… that’s what people wanna see. But you leave it on the court. When you step off, you’re friends… you support one another,” Clark said.

