"Get well soon king": Fans sympathize as injury ruins Tyrese Proctor's special night for Duke

A bittersweet ending to Tyrese Proctor's historic night as the Duke Blue Devils junior guard went down with a left knee injury during Wednesday's game against the Miami Hurricanes. Fans expressed their well wishes as the injury overshadowed Proctor's career milestone of reaching 1,000 points.

Going into the matchup, Proctor needed just 3 points to become the 70th player in the school's history to reach the 1,000-point mark. He got the job done at 14:36 in the first half by drilling a 3-pointer that sent the Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

However, the celebration was short-lived as Proctor had to leave the game with 0:36 remaining in the first half after slightly misjudging his jump while attempting to block Miami's Divine Ugochukwu on a layup. He finished with 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 14 minutes of action.

Duke men's basketball Twitter account celebrated Tyrese Proctor's accomplishment with a tweet:

"1K Rese! 👏👏 @TyreseProctor."

Check out some reactions from Blue Devils fans on the post:

"Get well soon King," one fan wrote.

"Sure could use an update on his knee??" another fan commented, showing concern over the injury.

"Speedy recovery 🦘" a fan said.

"Tyrese Proctor did not deserve to have this night ruined," one fan added, along with a loudly crying emoji.

More fans chimed in:

"Congrats to Tyrese. Please be ok!! 🙏🏼" a user tweeted.

"Proctor left the game early with what looked like a hyper extended left knee. Hope he is ok," one more wrote.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer updates fans on Tyrese Proctor's injury

Tyrese Proctor is one of the bright spots for Duke this season as the Aussie guard is the third leading scorer for Jon Scheyer’s squad, averaging 12.0 points per game.

After the 97-60 win over Miami, Scheyer provided an update on Proctor's injury.

"He's tough. He got hit on the leg and we gotta get some imaging, but we'll go from there," Scheyer said on the Blue Devil Sports Network. "We have to find out what's going on first before we can know."

The third-year Duke head coach added that Proctor will undergo X-rays and MRI scans on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury before weighing in on his availability for the upcoming games, per a tweet from Duke Chronicle.

Fans will surely have their fingers crossed that the injury is not serious and Proctor can recover quickly to help Duke's quest in the postseason campaigns. The Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1 ACC) have three games remaining in the regular season.

