“Giant killers”: College hoops fans hyped for NC State’s wild celebrations after upset vs Notre Dame

No. 1 Notre Dame and Hannah Hidalgo suffered a massive 104-95 double-overtime loss to No. 13 NC State on Sunday. The Wolfpack snapped Notre Dame's 19-game winning streak for their first win over a top-ranked opponent since 2021. The achievement comes nearly 11 months after the program eliminated the Fighting Irish from the NCAA Tournament.

In addition, the program became the first team to total 100 points against an AP No. 1 roster. To celebrate the victory, the program posted a clip of the final buzzer at the Reynolds Coliseum. The entire roster formed a huddle on the court, jumping and cheering after its biggest win of the season.

Fans reacted to the video in the comments section.

"GIANT KILLERS FR," a fan wrote.

"Might be my most favorite game … what a game & W ♥️ GO PACK 🐺 (hope the fan is okay 🙏)," another fan commented.

"🔥🔥🔥 the team was locked in. Great game Zoe Brooks!!!" another fan wrote.

More fans praised NC State.

"Go Pack! Y’all played hard today!" a fan commented.

"Oh my! What a game! 🔥Congrats, ladies! You are the BEST! 🐺♥️🏀," another fan wrote.

"That’s THE ranked win 👏👏👏 well done girls!!! Thanks for the heartburn 🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️🐺🐺🐺," another fan commented.

Wolfpack fans congratulate the program for defeating Notre Dame | via @packwomensbball/ig

Free throws became the game-changing factor for NC State

The Fighting Irish took 19 more field-goal attempts, had eight more offensive rebounds, nine additional steals, 14 extra points in the paint and 26 fast-break points. Nevertheless, NC State led the contest for the majority of the time. The meeting between ranked foes unfolded as a one-possession game, with more than 15 lead changes.

The final score reflected that the Wolfpack's biggest advantage was their better shot selection and trips to the free-throw line.

The hosts had 26 attempts from the charity stripe (making 24) while Notre Dame went 8 of 10. All of those 10 attempts were by Hannah Hidalgo. On the other hand, every starter for NC State had multiple trips to the free-throw line. Six of their FTs came in the last minute of double overtime.

Notre Dame is now expected to lose its No. 1 spot on the AP Poll, which the team earned less than 10 days ago.

