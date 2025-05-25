Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley Arenas expresses gratitude as she receives offer from Jeff Walz's Louisville

Louisville’s women’s basketball program, headed by Jeff Walz, extended an offer to rising phenom Hamiley Arenas, daughter of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

Arenas, a freshman at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks (California), wrapped up a dominant first high school season and is already among the nation’s top prospects in the class of 2028. She averaged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals, and nearly a block per game over 25 appearances.

On Saturday, Hamiley took to Instagram with a photo of Louisville mascot “Louie the Cardinal” holding a basketball, writing:

“After having a great conversation with Head Assistant Coach Jonneshia Pineda, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from University of Louisville. Thank you for believing in me!! #gocards #godbless #l’sup”

Arenas was named to the Scouting Report Second-Team All-State and earned First Team All-Mission League honors under head coach Jena Lailagi.

This marks her second Division I offer, the first coming from Wisconsin after a talk with Badgers head coach Marisa Moseley.

Her older sister, Izela Arenas, also played her freshman year at Louisville, averaging 4.2 points over 29 games before entering the NCAA transfer portal. Their mother, Laura Govan, has remained closely involved in their basketball journeys, often traveling to support them during the season.

Hamiley Arenas had a fantastic freshman season

As a freshman at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks during the 2024-25 season, the guard stacked up numbers more typical of a varsity senior than a first-year high school player.

Hamiley Arenas’ season started on Nov. 22 with a 27-point, 13-rebound outing in a 75-70 loss. Two weeks later, she dropped 40 on Santa Monica High, on her 16th birthday, and added 16 boards and three steals in a blowout win. She scored 30 against Ventura, and later put up 22 points and 17 rebounds in a rout of Venice.

Arenas ended her freshman year with 583 total points across 23 games, logging 12 double-doubles along the way. She shot 39% from the field, 66% from the free-throw line, and 26% from three.

Despite her individual dominance, Notre Dame went 12-16 and missed the postseason. Still, her efforts didn’t go unnoticed: Arenas was the only freshman named First Team All-Mission League and earned a nomination for the 46th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State teams for the CIF Southern Section.

