Hamiley Arenas shares 3-word reaction as mom Laura Govan lets loose at 17x Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar's concert

Hamiley Arenas, the daughter of ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas and TV personality Laura Govan, shared her lighthearted reaction to her mother attending Kendrick Lamar's concert.

On Saturday, Govan posted a series of stories from the concert of the 17-time Grammy winner. She shared a video from the crowd, a picture of the rapper on the stage and clips of her in the concert transport.

"We In Here, Again!" Govan captioned a video from the crowd at concert.

Laura Govan via Instagram Stories

Hamiley Arenas also shared a video where Laura Govan is vibing with daughter, Izela Arenas.

"@lauragovan someone ban her," Arenas wrote.

Hamiley Arenas via Instagram Stories

Laura Govan has consistently shown support for her children.

Alijah Arenas, committed to USC, is set to begin his college career. Izela Arenas, who played her freshman season at the University of Louisville, has entered the transfer portal in March, while Aloni Arenas is gaining attention as a 2027 prospect.

Laura Govan celebrates daughter Hamiley Arenas after the Freshman of the Year Award

Laura Govan took to Instagram to express pride in Hamiley Arenas after she was named Freshman of the Year. Govan shared images of Hamiley holding the award and a highlight reel from her Nike EYBL performance, where Hamiley showed skill in scoring and assisting.

Govan captioned:

"PLAYER OF THE YEAR, Huh !? 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Nobody sees the sacrifice no one sees the grind. What’s done in the Dark Always comes To the Light. PROUD MAMA BEAR! Keep Grinding mama This is ONLY the beginning Mija #FreshMan #MyBaby @hamileyarenas0 WELL DESERVED!!! Thank you Coach @coachjena55 @sabrinareneelemus 💕"

Hamiley, a 5-foot-10 shooting guard, just completed her freshman year at Notre Dame High School in Los Angeles. Over 25 games, she averaged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals. Notre Dame finished with a 12–16 record and went winless in league play.

Earlier this year, she earned First-Team All-Mission League honours and was nominated for the 46th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Team.

Hamiley also plays for the Why Not Premier 15U AAU team, coached by her mother. In Nike EYBL Session II in Alabama, the team lost its opener to Alabama Southern Starz but bounced back with a win over Team Durant 15 EYBL. Upcoming games include matchups against Proformance Hawaii, Sports Academy Swish and Northwest Legends. In Session I, the team finished with a 3–2 record.

