"No one sees the grind": Laura Govan shares a heartfelt message following Hamiley Arenas' recent high school honor

Laura Govan shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday after her daughter, Hamiley Arenas, won the Freshman of the Year award. Govan shared a picture of Hamiley smiling with the award. They stand by each other in another snap, smiling at the camera.

She also shared an edit of her performance at Nike EYBL sessions. Hamiley can be seen facilitating, scoring efficiently and outmanoeuvring defence.

"PLAYER OF THE YEAR, Huh !? 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Nobody sees the sacrifice no one sees the grind. What’s done in the Dark Always comes To the Light. PROUD MAMA BEAR! Keep Grinding mama This is ONLY the beginning Mija #FreshMan #MyBaby @hamileyarenas0 WELL DESERVED!!! Thank you Coach @coachjena55 @sabrinareneelemus 💕," Govan captioned the post.

Hamiley has finished her freshman year at Notre Dame High School (Los Angeles). The 5-foot-10 shooting guard averaged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals in 25 games.

Earlier this year, she was nominated for the 46th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Team and earned First-Team All-Mission League honours. Despite Hamiley's excellent individual performance, Notre Dame didn't perform well. The team had a 12-16 overall record, 0-10 in the league.

Hamiley Arenas' Why Not Premier 15U at Nike EYBL Session II

Hamiley Arenas and the Why Not Premier 15U team, coached by her mother, Laura Govan, experienced a challenging start to Nike EYBL Session II in Hoover, Alabama.

In their opening game, they lost 61–37 against Alabama Southern Starz 15 EYBL. However, they rebounded later that day with a 58–45 victory over Team Durant 15 EYBL, an AAU team associated with Kevin Durant.

They will play games against Proformance Hawaii 15 EYBL and Sports Academy Swish 15 EYBL on Saturday, followed by a matchup against Northwest Legends 15 EYBL on Sunday.

In the previous Session I held in Phoenix, Why Not Premier concluded with a 3–2 record.

