Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, poses with daughter, Hamiley Arenas, after Freshman of the Year honor

Hamiley Arenas, the daughter of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas and the star of "Basketball Wives LA," is coming off a stellar freshman season. The 16-year-old shooting guard played 25 games for Notre Dame high school, averaging 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals on 39% efficiency.

The combo guard was nominated for the 46th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State team earlier this year. She also earned the First Team All-Mission League selection. In her latest achievement, Arenas was awarded the Freshman of the Year honor. Her mom, Laura Govan, posted celebratory images with the athlete on Instagram story.

"Freshman Player of the YEAR," one of Laura's stories read.

"So this happened ... FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR," she wrote in another.

Laura Govan reacted to her daughter's Freshman of the Year award | via @hamileyarenas0, @lauramgovan/ig

Hamiley Arenas will look to garner fandom like Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas. Nevertheless, fans and high school outlets have already labeled her as a viable candidate for the PoY award.

In March, Stoners Sports Network had labeled the guard as "One of the Top Freshman In The Nation." The post garnered over 25k likes, with fans reverberating the sentiment.

With her latest award, Hamiley Arenas has established herself as one of the top guards in the nation. The next step in her development will come through the team's success. Despite an impressive individual season, Notre Dame only produced a 12-16 overall record, 0-10 in the league.

Gilbert Arenas' son will play for the USC Trojans this season

Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, committed to Eric Musselman's USC Trojans in January. He was originally a part of the 2026 recruiting class but reclassified to enter the circuit this season.

Arenas had offers from programs like Kentucky, Kansas and other big names, including his father's alma mater. However, despite Gilbert's desire for Alijah to play for Arizona, the then 17-year-old chose the University of Southern California instead. He called up Musselman while on the Gil's Arena podcast.

The biggest reason behind Alijah Arenas' decision was the persistence and effort of the Trojans' staff in his recruitment.

