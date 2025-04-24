NBA fans show support to Gilbert Arenas as former All-Star cancels pod after Alijah Arenas’ unfortunate news - “Praying for you Gill” 

On Thursday, news surfaced indicating that Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, had been involved in a serious car accident and was placed in a medically induced coma.

ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news about the incoming USC freshman, which was then followed by a post announcing that today's episode of Gil's Arena had been cancelled.

Quickly, the NBA community began to rally around Gilbert Arenas and the Arenas family, sending them support during this difficult time, and wishing Alijah Arenas well:

"Praying for you Gil!," - One wrote.

"Prayers up for Alijah!," - Fellow NBA vet Jamal Crawford added.

"Prayers up for Alijah Arenas," - Evan Turner added.

Plenty of others also sent well wishes to Gilbert Arenas, and the Arenas family during this time:

"Prayers for Alijah and the Arenas family," - Another fan added.

"Prayers. This is insane," - One stunned fan wrote.

Arenas had previously committed to playing basketball at USC, however as a McDonald's All-American and five-star recruit, the expectation was that he would likely declare for the NBA draft instead of spending all four years competing at the NCAA level.

In high school, Arenas averaged 30.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game over 97 games according to MaxPreps.com.

Looking at all known details of Alijah Arenas' car accident

When news first surfaced indicating that Alijah Arenas had been involved in a serious car accident, details were scarce.

Following an initial report from Shams Charania at 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, the ESPN Insider shared another update less than an hour later.

In it, he shed light on the details of the serious car crash that Alijah Arenas was involved in. According to an individual described as a LA Fire Department public information officer, Arenas' Tesla Cybertruck crashed into both a tree and a fire hydrant shortly before 4:55 a.m.

According to the LA Fire Department's public information officer, the 18-year-old who was driving the car was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

While little more is known at this time, Charania did report that initial tests showed he didn't sustain any broken bones in the crash.

Despite that, he was placed in a medically induced coma upon arriving at the hospital.

As the NBA community waits for more details, and continues to shower the Gilbert Arenas and the Arenas family with well-wishes, we here at Sportskeeda would like to send our thoughts to Gilbert Arenas, Alijah, and the entire Arenas family during this time.

