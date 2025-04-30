Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas & family prepare "for the road ahead" as USC commit makes improvement following car crash incident

Alijah Arenas - the son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas - got into a fatal car accident on Thursday. Fortunately, the USC Trojans signee, who hit a fire hydrant and a tree with his Tesla Cybertruck, was able to get out before the emergency responders arrived at the scene.

ESPN's Shams Charania - who broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) - also gave an update, which was shared by basketball page ClutchPoints:

"UPDATE: Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital just days after a terrifying car accident left Gilbert's son in a medically induced coma, per a statement from his family 🙏," they posted.

"We are grateful to share that Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital and is now resting comfortably under close watch. While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support.

"The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%. He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits," the update read.

The family continues to ask for privacy during this time as they focus fully on Alijah's healing and well-being. We thank everyone for the continued prayers, encouragement, and outpouring support."

Before the accident, Alijah Areans was seen training at the USC Practice Facility, displaying impressive dribbling skills, hesitation moves as he worked on his post game and took some shots from deep.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was one of the few players who maintained his five-star status after reclassifying from the Class of 2026 to 2025. Furthermore, he also received offers from other top programs, including the Arizona Wildcats, UCLA Bruins, Alabama Crimson Tide and Kansas Jayhawks, among others.

Arenas' family rep explains the cause of Alijah Arenas' elongated recovery time

In a report published by TMZ on Monday, a representative of the Arenas family stated that the cause of his long recovery time is smoke inhalation.

"Although Alijah has shown significant improvement following the traumatic experience, he still has a long road to full recovery due to severe smoke inhalation," the source said via TMZ.

Furthermore, the report also stated Arenas' health update before he was released from the hospital.

"He was able to walk on his own and speak with his mother, Laura Govan, and his father, Gilbert Arenas, by his side," the source added. "Alijah remains hospitalized under close observation, with additional testing still underway. The families continue to ask for privacy and ongoing prayers during this critical time."

Alijah Arenas will join Eric Musselman's side next season.

