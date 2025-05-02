Gilbert Arenas reveals son Alijah's wholehearted message to his boys upon safe return back home after gruesome accident

Gilbert Arenas has been busy over the past two weeks taking care of his son, Alijah Arenas, who was involved in a car accident. The younger Arenas crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant on April 25 while driving a Tesla truck. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the high school phenom was “hospitalized and placed into an induced coma.”

A week after his hospitalization, the Chatsworth High School star returned home. The former Washington Wizards star shared what his son told “his boys” long before the accident:

“If I’m ever in a coma, don’t bring flowers. Bust in rapping ‘I might swerve, bend that corner, woah’ by Gelo like it’s the national anthem.’”

Gilbert Arenas continued:

“Because nothing screams perfect timing like saying ‘Swerve on that corner, woah’… right after you actually did. Into a tree. Into a hospital stay.”

The song Alijah Arenas referred to was the hit debut single of LiAngelo Ball, the brother of NBA stars LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball. Under the rap name G3, Gelo released “Tweaker” in early January. The song quickly became a hit among NBA and NFL players.

The McDonald’s All-American player found a few lines to his liking and nonchalantly asked “his boys” to use it for a certain situation. Unknowingly, Gilbert Arenas and his family would use the song to welcome him back from the hospital.

Fans react to Gilbert Arenas’ tweet following Alijah Arenas’ return from hospital stay

The car accident involving Gilbert Arenas’ son, Alijah Arenas, continues to reverberate. Former and current NBA players, coaches and fans sent their prayers and support to the Arenas family following the crash.

When the former Golden State Warriors star wrote a message on X (formerly Twitter) following Alijah’s return home, fans promptly reacted:

“He definitely swerved and bent that corner.”

One fan said:

“So happy to see .. God is so Good.”

Another fan added:

“Some say No Chill, I say levity. Glad to see Alijah is home and you back in the Arena.”

@Bonniehartxo continued:

“This is such an incredible story. Alijah’s got the best sense of humor, even in the most intense moments! He knows how to keep it light, even when life gets heavy.”

@gabbott03 commented:

“Happy to see the young man getting back to good health.”

The people who reacted to Gilbert Arenas’ post hardly talked about the basketball future of Alijah Arenas. They were just happy he returned home healthy.

The Govan and Arenas families recently released a statement thanking everyone for their “prayers, encouragement and outpouring support.” They also wish to keep their privacy during a time of healing.

