"Been a player and a coach of this game all my life": Laura Govan is an excited mom as she prepares to coach daughter Hamiley Arenas' AAU team

The AAU season has begun, and freshman star Hamiley Arenas will be suiting up for Russel Westbrook's AAU squad, Why Not Premier. This time, however, her mom, former reality show star Laura Govan, will not be in the sidelines. Instead, she is coaching her youngest daughter's team.

Ad

On her Instagram Stories, Govan confirmed that she is indeed the new head coach of Why Not Premier and how happy she is that she is coaching her daughter, Hamiley.

Laura Govan talks about new Why Not Premier coaching gig, coaching Hamiley Arenas. (Source: IG/ lauramgovan)

"What y'all don't know is that I coach basketball. I've been a player and coach of this game ALL my life, I've coached and played at every level. Now I get to coach mu baby @hamileyarenas0," Govan wrote.

Ad

Trending

Despite being more known for her feuds with ex-partner Gilbert Arenas over child support, Govan was a standout basketball star in high school. She led California in scoring when she played for Oakland High School. She went on to play two seasons for New Mexico State.

After leaving New Mexico State, she did some coaching but soon started working for the Sacramento Kings organization, where she was a part of their public relations department. This job led her to meet Gilbert Arenas, who was playing for the Golden State Warriors back then. The two hit it off but never married, eventually having four children together.

Ad

All four of their children play basketball, with eldest Izela playing for Louisville last season (but in the transfer portal) and second child Alijah playing for Chatsworth and having committed to USC. Meanwhile, third child Hamiley Arenas is a rising freshman star for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), while youngest Aloni is already making a name for himself in the middle school AAU scene.

Hamiley Arenas named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America list

Hamiley Arenas has proven to be one of the most dominant freshman high school basketball stars this season. She averaged 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game and led her team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks.

Ad

This is despite Notre Dame finishing 12-16, including 0-10 in the Mission League.

Other Freshman All-Americans include Ontario Christian's freshman duo of Sudney Douglas and Tatiana Griffin. They helped lead the Lady Knights to the CIF Southern Section Open Division title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.