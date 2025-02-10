AAU team Compton Magic flex their roster of McDonald's All-Americans with a 4-word message

AAU teams have played a part in the early development of many basketball stars, with many of the more famous ones producing plenty of star athletes. Adidas 3SSB team Compton Magic can count itself as one of them. With two of its players being named as McDonald's All-Americans, the team on Sunday flexed all its players that have been selected for the honor.

AAU team Compton Magic reveals it has now produced eight McDonald's All-Americans (Source: Instagram/ comptonmagic)

"We got these too!!" the Compton Magic posted.

Trending

The post displayed the eight Compton Magic players who have been named McDonald's All-Americans, including two newest ones this year: Koa Peat and Alijah Arenas.

The McDonald's All-American Game serves as the All-Star Game for high school players, and being named one means that a player is part of an elite group.

Both Peat and Arenas played for the team this summer, as did Utah Prep's four-star point guard JJ Mandaquit (a Washington signee). While they had a stacked team, including two five-stars in Arenas and Peat, they could not reach the finals. Instead, the Adidas 3SSB Championship was won by the Utah Prospects, which defeated the Indiana Elite 61-51 in the final in July.

Among their other McDonald's All-Americans are TJ Leaf in 2016 (UCLA; No. 18 pick in 2017 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers), Jaylen Hands in 2017 (UCLA; No. 56 pick in 2019 by the LA Clippers), Isaiah Mobley in 2019 (USC; No. 49 pick in 2022 by the Cleveland Cavaliers), Evan Mobley in 2020 (USC; No. 3 pick in 2021 by Cleveland), Kijani Wright in 2022 (USC and Vanderbilt), Andrej Stojakovic in 2023 (Stanford and Cal).

Peat is uncommitted, while Arenas committed to the USC Trojans last month.

How did the Compton Magic do last Adidas 3SSB season?

3SSB is Adidas' own AAU circuit and its answer to Nike's EYBL Peach Jam. It features some of the best AAU teams around the country, with many top high school stars playing for teams. Compton Magic is considered one of the biggest organizations, with several big names having played for the team.

Five-star Koa Peat led the team with 20.4 points per game, while Myles Walker led the team in assists with 3.6 per game. Peat was also the team's best rebounder, averaging 8.0 per game.

The team boasted several four- and five-star talents last season. For the 2024 season, Compton Magic 3SSB went 26-7 and was ranked No. 13 in the 2024 Shoe Circuits, which combined the Adidas and Nike circuits.

During July's 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship, the team lost to the Jalen Green Elite 3SSB in its opener but won its next three games. The Magic eventually fell to Indiana Elite and Team Loaded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.