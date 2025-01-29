McDonald's All-American Buzz: 4 girls high school basketball stars who missed out on the game ft. Divine Bourrage 

The players for the highly anticipated McDonald's All-American Game on April 1 have been revealed, and just like the boys' game, there were also some big snubs for the girls' game as well.

While some obvious players made it, such as Aaliyah Chavez, Aaliyah Crump and ZaKiyah Johnson, some did not make the roster.

There were only 24 slots, with 12 going to the West team and the other 12 going to the East team, so certain snubs were inevitable, but that did not stop from disappointing just the players, but fans as well.

4 McDonald's All-American Game snubs for girls' game

#4. Leona Sneed

Wagner Thunderbirds star Leona Sneed is rated a five-star recruit by ESPN and is leading one of the best teams in the country, which currently has a 26-3 record.

The 5-foot-6 point guard is a scoring machine, as she leads her team in field goal percentage and averages 23.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 steals per game, leading her team in those stats as well. It is no surprise why her exclusion from the McDonald's All-American Game has fans asking why she did not make it.

#3. Destiny Jackson

With the Class of 2025 being rich in talented point guards, it is no surprise that there were so many talented ones who were snubbed, and this included five-star Destiny Jackson of Whitney Young High School in Chicago. The 5-foot-6 point guard is known for her ball-handling skills and unselfish play and has proven to be one of the best rebounding and defensive guards in her class.

She leads her team in shooting, rebounds, and assists, and she averages 19.6 ppg, along with 6.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, and 2.9 spg.

#2. Bella Hines

LSU has recruited not one, not two, not three, but four five-star players, and Bella Hines is one of them. Considered one of the best guards in the country, the LSU signee is a double-double machine.

Hines already surpassed her 3,000th career point threshold in high school and averages 38.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg, and 3.2 apg for ABC Prep. However, with all the talented guards already on the roster, she was just one of the most unfortunate McDonald's All-American cuts.

#1. Divine Bourrage

While Bella Hines was a big snub, many felt that the biggest snub of the year is Divine Bourrage, another LSU signee who has been tearing it up for Davenport North in Iowa this year.

She averages 19.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 6.1 apg, and the combo guard has shown that she can carry a team on her back by herself. Why she was not named to the McDonald's All-American Game is anybody's guess.

Who do you think was the biggest snub from the McDonald's All-American Game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

