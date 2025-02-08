"Makes it look easy": Hoops fans react to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' dominant display over opponents in a 76-38 victory

5-star USC commit Alijah Arenas only has a few games left in his high school career. On Friday, he exploded in a game against Taft High School in a West Valley League match. It was a one-sided affair as Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors dominated the Taft Toreadors, 76-38.

Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, was impressive in the highlights from Ball is Life, and this had fans talking.

"Makes it look easy cuz it is easy for him. He bigger and way more skilled than everyone he play against," said one commenter.

"great move by letting him play w this type of comp w this type of team he’ll get a bucket on anybody because of how he was taught and how he play ball," another commenter pointed out.

"Lmfao 38 points in a game is krazy taft gotta do better lol," said one commenter regarding Taft only scoring 38 points.

Meanwhile, others talked about his smooth game, though there was also criticism about him not passing the ball to his teammates.

"A2 to Smoove is the slogan," said one commenter.

"Ion blame em I won’t pass if I was that nice either 😹😹," another person added.

"He’s a college player in high school that’s why it’s easy," another person opined.

Chatsworth showed it could play defense in that game, with highlights showing Alijah Arenas having at least one block. It was an overall defensive win for the Chancellors, as they limited Taft to just 38 points. This was their second meeting of the season, with Chatsworth already beating them last Feb. 3, with a final score of 79-53.

Arenas and the rest of the Chancellors will next face, Cleveland High School, the only West Valley team to beat them this season. Cleveland, which currently tops the West Valley League standings, defeated them last Jan. 24 in overtime, 76-74. The Chancellors will be seeking payback on Monday.

Only 3 games left for Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth for the regular season

Right after that big Cleveland rematch on Monday, Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth will take on the Sylmar Spartans on the road next Wednesday.

Following, Chatsworth will have another West Valley League game, this time against Birmingham on Valentine's Day.

This will be their second meeting, with the Chancellors previously beating the Patriots at home, 79-58. Chatsworth once again hit the road for their final regular season game of 2024-2025.

