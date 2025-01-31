In Photos: Alijah Arenas gf Jayden shares wholesome snaps with his mother Laura Govan and siblings following USC commitment

Five-star shooting guard Alijah Arenas, son of Gilbert Arenas, surprised many when he decided to commit to USC instead of favorites Arizona, Louisville, and Kansas. The Chatsworth Chancellors star confirmed his commitment on his father's "Gil's Arena" podcast and also had a photoshoot featuring him in a Trojans uniform. His family, including mom Laura Govan and girlfriend Jayden, were also included.

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, who has a contentious relationship with his ex, Laura Govan, was not included in the photos posted by Jayden. Understandably, the eldest of the Arenas siblings, Izela, was also not present, as she plays for Louisville, one of the schools that Alijah did not pick.

Alijah Arenas' two younger siblings, rising Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) freshman star Hamiley Arenas and rising middle school star Aloni Arenas, were also present in the shoot, along with their grandparents. As for Gilbert himself, the former Washington Wizard did react to Jayden's post.

Gilbert Arenas reacts to photoshoot featuring son Alijah Arenas (Source: Instagram/ _jaydennnn._)

When Alijah Arenas announced his commitment to USC, the Chatsworth star said on his father's podcast that he felt the school was the "best fit" for him.

"For me, (USC) felt like the best fit," said Alijah. "For everybody that supported me on this journey, just helped me see my path. Then going on campus and seeing how USC was, like, it made me special. I talked to the coach, and seeing what I could possibly be, it was amazing for me. I think I could really go and play for USC."

Before his commitment, Gilbert's alma mater, Arizona, was considered the favorite, with Louisville and Kansas also at the top, given the two schools' relationship with Adidas, which sponsors Gilbert and his children.

Alijah Arenas girlfriend Jayden shares Instagram Stories regarding the USC photoshoot

Meanwhile, Jayden, who is very close to Alijah's siblings and mom, Laura Govan, also shared several Instagram Stories of her inclusion in her boyfriend's USC photoshoot.

Hayden shares Instagram Stories regarding Alijah Arenas' USC photoshoot following his commitment (Source: Instagram/ _jaydennnn._)

Jayden has continued to show her closeness with Alijah and his family throughout their relationship. When he flew to Paris with his siblings, mother, and grandparents, she tagged along and took in the sights. She was also there when the family watched eldest sister Izela make her college basketball debut for the Louisville Cardinals.

