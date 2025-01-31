Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares 2-word reaction to son Alijah Arenas' performance following his USC commitment

Former reality show star Laura Govan has always been a supportive mom. She showered love on eldest son Alijah Arenas after his USC commitment announcement. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted several clips of the five-star shooting guard in action against the Birmingham Patriots on Wednesday.

Laura Govan reacts to Alijah Arenas playing against Birmingham (Source: Instagram/ lauramgovan)

"My baby @alijah0arenas," wrote Laura Govan in her Instagram story's caption

Trending

It was a dominant win for Chatsworth against the Patriots, with the Chancellors winning by 21 points with a final score of 79-58. Alijah led the way for the Chatsworth Chancellors with almost a double-double thanks to his 20 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Chatsworth, who came off a tough 76-74 loss against Cleveland High School in overtime on Jan. 24. The Pilibos Eagles dominated Chatsworth with a 77-56 win on Jan. 18. The Chancellors are scheduled for a homestand against Granada Hills Charter on Friday.

After beating Birmingham, Chatsworth are now up 13-7 in the standings, while Birmingham fell to 11-9. The Chancellors are now 3-1 in the West Valley League. The win also extends Chatsworth's home winning streak to 13, with most of their games this season on the road.

Alijah Arenas talks about choosing USC over Arizona and Louisville

While his father, Gilbert Arenas, is considered a legend in Arizona, and his older sister Izela plays for Louisville, five-star shooting guard Alijah Arenas shocked many when he chose Coach Eric Musselman's USC Trojans over the two schools with family ties.

During the episode of "Gil's Arena," his father's podcast, where he announced his decision, Alijah Arenas explained why he chose the Trojans.

“For me, it felt like the best fit,” said Alijah Arenas. “Going on campus [and] seeing how being at USC was like, it just made me feel special. And then talked to the coach, and like, seeing what I could possibly be in, it was just amazing for me.So, I think I could really go and go play for USC.”

Alijah is now considered a rarity among NBA sons, as his peers among this select group often choose their father's alma mater. These include Cameron and Cayden Boozer going to Duke, and Kiyan Anthony going to Syracuse. Bryce James, whose dad, LeBron, did not play at the collegiate level, chose Arizona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback