Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas surpasses his father to set L.A. City Section scoring record

Five-star USC commitment Alijah Arenas made LA high school basketball history as he has become the Los Angeles City Section's leading scorer during a 64-44 win over Granada Hills Charter on Friday. His father, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, had the record with 2,124 points.

Alijah now has 2,614 career points. He reached the 2,540-point mark on Jan. 24, before he was named to the McDonald's All-American West team and before he announced his commitment to USC.

The On3 Industry Rankings has Alijah Arenas at No. 13 nationally for the Class of 2025. He is also the No. 5 shooting guard prospect and the No. 3 prospect in California. The five-star recruit was part of the Class of 2026 but reclassified to the 2025 class, his father announced in November.

His commitment to USC last week shocked many, as Arizona was seen as the favorite given it is Gilbert Arenas' alma mater. Others, such as Louisville and Kansas, were predicted to have had a higher chance of landing Arenas because of the schools' ties with Adidas, with Gilbert and Alijah being sponsored by the sports apparel brand. USC is a Nike school.

Aside from Alijah Arenas, USC also targeting other NBA sons

With the likes of Dennis Rodman Jr. and Bronny James playing for USC last season, the school has become a go-to destination for NBA sons. Alijah Arenas' commitment to Eric Musselman's program furthers the reputation. However, unlike Rodman and Bronny, Arenas is a bonafide five-star who has become one of the most prolific scorers in high school basketball today.

Musselman, a former NBA coach and the son of a longtime NBA coach, has proven to be very interested in NBA sons.

USC is already looking past the Class of 2025 and is trying to recruit NBA sons from other classes.

Among their top targets are five-star Tajh Ariza, son of former LA Laker Trevor Ariza, as well as four-star Jaxon Richardson, son of NBA slam dunk legend Jason Richardson. USC also has its sights on Chris Paul Jr., the son of San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul, who is a freshman at Campbell Hall in LA.

However, this strategy seems to be sound, as NBA sons like the Boozer Twins (five-star Duke signees) and Kiyan Anthony (a four-star Syracuse signee) have proven to be high-level recruits themselves.

