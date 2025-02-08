Gilbert Arenas reacts to NBA legend Vince Carter's elite display of dunks in high school

NBA legend Vince Carter is considered by many as the greatest dunker of all time, with feats of dunking such as the "Dunk of Death" during the 2000 Olympics. However, he has been dunking over people since high school. Being a fearless rim attacker for Mainland High School in Daytona Beach made him one of the most hyped high school recruits in history.

The legendary dunker and former NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner is widely respected among his peers. This is evident as former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas even commented in the post of high school Carter in action, with some very fiery emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥," Arenas wrote.

Gilbert Arenas comments on Vince Carter highlights in high school

In high school, "Vinsanity" played three sports, as he was also a football quarterback and a volleyball player for Mainland. He was also a saxophone player and was even offered a music scholarship by his hometown's Bethune-Cookman University.

However, he was most successful as a basketball player, leading Mainland to its first Class 6A state title in 56 years. He averaged 22 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 blocks per game as a senior and was named a McDonald's All-American for the East team in 1995.

Vinsanity accumulated 2,299 points, 1,042 rebounds, 356 assists, and 178 steals in high school before heading to North Carolina for college.

Fans also react to high school Vince Carter's highlights

It was not just Gilbert Arenas who was in awe of Vince Carter as a high school standout, but also several fans who were reminded how good "Half Man, Half Amazing" was back in the day.

"Vince really had the capability of being the face of the league in his prime. I don’t think it really mattered that much to him. My guy was DIFFERENT!" one fan wrote.

"Mane being able to throw him a lob I would’ve been trying shit bounce from half court lobs behind da back lobs all sorts of ish," another person said.

"saw a clip of my old high school in there!! His Mainland team was stacked. TT Tolliver was QB of the football team and point guard. he threw so many alley oops to Vince.. they had great chemistry," a fan posted.

Fans react to high school Vince Carter's highlights

Carter played for the Tar Heels from 1995 until 1998. He was eventually selected as the No. 4 overall pick by the Toronto Raptors, and would later be considered one of the franchise's greatest players.

