Laura Govan's youngest son, Aloni Arenas, has been turning heads with his performances in middle school. The eighth grade player represents Compton Magic in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit and has been displaying some tremendous performances.

Govan, a proud mother, shares highlights and achievements of her kids, all of whom play basketball on her social media. This time, the American TV personality shared a scouting report of her youngest son, with a three-word caption.

Laura Govan drops 3-word reaction as Aloni Arenas gets recognised as one of the top rising hoopers in his class (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

"That's MY Papa," Govan captioned her story with a bicep and a red heart emoji.

The report, posted by "Scope Scout" on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, commended Arenas on his handling and instincts:

"Aloni Arenas (2030, @Compton_Magic) continues to prove he’s one of the top rising prospects in his class. The younger brother of McDonald’s All-American and USC commit Alijah Arenas, Aloni is a smooth, shifty lefty with elite handle and true combo guard instincts. He consistently created for teammates and scored at will throughout the weekend.'

Govan also shared an image of Arenas, originally taken by a photographer with the Instagram username "elijahvisualz," as he dunked during practice at Compton Magic:

Laura Govan shares image of Aloni Arenas dunking the ball (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

Furthermore, it was not just Govan who hyped her youngest son. His father, Gilbert Arenas, also posted a highlight reel of the Class of 2028 player as he led his team to a win by scoring a buzzer beater on Saturday:

""@aloniarenas with the Buzzer beater GAME WINNER in double overtime @comptonmagic Lets Go🔥💯," he posted.

The highlight saw Arenas free himself from the defender in the post to run near the half-line to receive the ball. He proceeded to run towards the rim, but faked the defender and sank a mid-range shot before the buzzer.

Laura Govan's Team WhyNot finish with a 3-2 record in the Nike EYBL

Coached by Laura Govan, Team WhyNot finished with a 3-2 overall record in the first session of Nike EYBL. Her daughter Hamiley, who also plays on the team, helped them to a 57-53 win against Mountain West Premier on April 25, after they suffered a 64-47 loss to Mokan Elite.

They improved their record by defeating Cal Stars 59-47, but lost to the league-leading All Iowa Attack by a 59-38 scoreline. They finished the first session with another win against Prime Nation on Apr. 27, defeating them by a 61-55 margin.

Hamiley Arenas will now enter her sophomore season at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks.

