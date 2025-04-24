Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan makes emotional plea for son's recovery following horrific accident

Nothing is more painful for a mother to watch her child suffer, and sadly, Alijah Arenas' mother, Laura Govan, is going through that pain. After the horrific accident in Los Angeles, early Thursday morning, that left Alijah Arenas in a coma, his mother had an emotional plea for fans and followers.

Minutes ago, Govan took to her social media and pleaded with people to pray for her son.

"I NEED ALL YOURE F***EN PAYERS 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏," she wrote in the caption.

Govan has been a supermom to her children. Since her separation from Gilbert Arenas, the NBA player and the father of Alijah, she has been the biggest influence on her children, even training them in basketball from an early age.

A few months ago, the proud mother was flaunting her son's commitment to USC after reclassification. She was in attendance supporting her son and even posed for a wholesome mother-son photo session.

According to TMZ, the emergency responders arrived at the scene at 4:55 a.m. However, when they arrived, the individuals in the vehicle had already made out. A part of the car had also caught fire.

The report stated that Gilbert Arenas' son was driving a Tesla Cybertruck and had sustained multiple serious injuries. However, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, Alijah Arenas did not suffer any fractures.

Basketball world sends prayers for Alijah Arenas after the horrific accident

In the last few months, Alijah Areans has not only gained attention in the country but also gained respect from the basketball world. His horrific accident sent shockwaves through the basketball world, with several sending prayers toward the young basketball star.

After Shams Charania broke the shocking news, basketball players and families commented on the post, sending prayers for Alijah's recovery.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef O'Neal sent prayers with a heart emoji.

"Prayers," he wrote in the comments.

Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis, who is in the middle of a playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, also sent prayers on Alijah's way.

"Prayers up kid 🙏🏿🙏🏿," he commented.

DeMarcus Cousins and Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, also reacted to the post with a series of hands-folded prayers emoji.

Orlando Magic star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife, McKenzie Caldwell-Pope, also commented.

"Lord cover him," she commented with a series of prayer emojis.

Comments on the post

Alijah is among the top players in the country, ranked 13th in the 2025 recruiting class. Throughout his high school career, he averaged 31 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

