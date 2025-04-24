Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas’ shocking hospitalization post-scary accident draws emotional response from NBA players

Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, was involved in a car crash on Thursday morning. The news has sent shockwaves through the basketball community as fans, stars and famous personalities from the basketball world shared their support.
On Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on his Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, handles. According to the NBA insider, Alijah, who committed to USC in January, has been hospitalized after being involved in a serious car crash and has been placed into an induced coma for now.
Here are some of the top reactions from the NBA world.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"Prayers up for Alijah Arenas 🙏🏽" Evan Turner tweeted.
"Prayers up for Alijah! 🙏🏾" Jamal Crawford tweeted.
Other basketball personalities prayed for Alijah Arenas in Instagram's comment section.
"Lord cover him🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾" Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife commented.
"🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾" Thanasis Antetokounmpo commented.
"Prayers up kid🙏🏾🙏🏾" Bobby Portis commented.
Gilbert Arenas canceled his podcast live after tragic incident involving son Alijah Arenas
Following the incident, Gilbert Arenas shared a graphic on his X handle on Thursday, announcing that there won't be a live stream for the new episode of the "Gil's Arena" podcast.
"No show today," Arenas captioned his post.
Alijah is Gilbert Arenas' eldest child and one of the four children he shares with his ex, Laura Govan. Even though the relationship between Govan and Arenas fell apart almost a decade ago, they have been co-parenting their kids.
After the incident, Govan took to Instagram to express her mental turmoil as a mother, witnessing her son meet such a fate. She made a post asking her followers to pray for her son.
Govan and Gilbert have been quite supportive and proud of their eldest son. Earlier this month, the former NBA star attended an interview with his son ahead of the McDonald's All-American game, where he expressed his pride and mentioned the training regime he designed for his son.
On the other hand, Alijah Arenas' mother actively posts about him and promotes his game on her Instagram handle.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for