"You might have to face someone like me one day": Gilbert Arenas candidly delves into similarities and differences with son Alijah Arenas

In an interview ahead of the McDonald's All-American game on Tuesday, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and his son, Alijah Arenas, delved into the similarities and differences between them. Set to represent Team West in the contest, Alijah was the first to share their similarities.

"Our personalities are a little the same, our competitiveness is the same," Alijah said.

Gilbert added that the father-son duo share a similar curiosity for things while highlighting a difference in work ethic that he is trying to teach his son.

"We both ask questions, we both wanna know the end result, we wanna know the calculations of things," Gilbert said. "When it comes to work ethic, I'm trying to teach him that, 'you might have to face someone like me one day.'"

Alijah further spoke on his dad's work ethic and shared that he is trying to instil the same in his game.

"My dad is the type of dude that has to work out, like he just lives in the gym," Alijah said. "I'm trying to build that right now too. As long as I put in the work, stay humble, keep my head up and then just grind, I feel like I will really just separate myself from everybody else."

Gilbert Arenas further shared that it is surprising for him to watch his son dive into the game and create his own style of play and work ethic. Meanwhile, Alijah Arenas addressed the chip on his shoulder, trying to get to his dad's level and surpass it.

Alijah Arenas' selection to play for the McDonald's All-American game is a feat that even his father could not attain. The 18-year-old tallied 11 points in the contest to help Team West clinch a 105-92 win to mark their first victory since 2018.

Gilbert Arenas swaps jersey with his son Alijah Arenas after McDonald's All-American game

Following Alijah Arenas and Team West's win in the McDonald's All-American game on Tuesday, the 6-foot-6 guard swapped his game-worn jersey with the one his dad, Gilbert Arenas, was wearing while cheering from the sidelines. The three-time NBA All-Star took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of the moment.

"Had to Switch and get that Game Worn Arenas Arenas Mcdonalds Jersey 🗣️ Going in the Studio 🔥🔥 #mcdaag"," Gilbert Arenas tweeted.

Alijah Arenas is a five-star high school basketball star at Chatsworth High and was named a McDonald's All-American player earlier this year. According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, the USC-bound guard is the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class.

