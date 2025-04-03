WATCH: Alijah Arenas channels father Gilbert Arenas with iconic free throw routine at McDonald's All-American game

Five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas did what his dad, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, has never done, and that is play at the McDonald's All-American Game. On Tuesday, the Chatsworth shooting guard showed why he belonged in the game and even channeled his dad during his time at the free-throw line during Tuesday's game.

Whenever he takes to the free-throw line, Gilbert usually handles the ball around his body before dribbling and then taking the shot. Alijah did exactly that during the annual high school all-star game.

Alijah played for the West team, featuring AJ Dybantsa, Brayden Burries, Darryn Peterson, and more. They won the game 105-92, with the eldest son of Gilbert Arenas and former reality show star Laura Govan scoring 11 points and two rebounds.

Gilbert watched the game with fellow proud parent Carlos Boozer, whose twin sons Cayden and Cameron were playing for the East team. Meanwhile, Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura, was also present with his grandparents and siblings, Aloni, Hamiley and Izela.

The West's Darryn Peterson and the East's Cameron Boozer were named the game's co-MVPs, with Cameron ending the game with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds in his losing effort.

Alijah Arenas fails to capture a state championship in his final game for the Chatsworth Chancellors

The McDonald's All-American Game may have been Alijah Arenas' final game as a high school basketball player, as he won. However, his final game with Chatsworth did not go as well as he had intended, as he failed to win a CIF Division II State Championship with the Chancellors on March 15.

The Chancellors fell to Carmichael Jesuit in the Division II championship game, 66-53. It was still a career night for Alijah, as he also finished the game as part of the exclusive 3,000-point club in high school. He finished the game with 22 points, but Carmichael Jesuit put the clamps on him and limited him in the fourth quarter.

“I feel more of the story was effort on both ends,” Alijah said in the post-game press conference. “They had more heart.”

Weeks before, Alijah and Chatsworth reached the final of the CIF City Section Boys Open Division Championships, only to fall to Westchester on Feb. 28, 65-55. This means that he ended his career with Chatsworth with back-to-back championship tournament losses.

