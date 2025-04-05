Gilbert Arenas reacts as Darryn Peterson shines in win over Kiyan Anthony at the Chipotle Nationals

Darryn Peterson and Kiyan Anthony won over basketball fans with their impressive performance at the Chipotle Nationals. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas was also impressed by the two Class of 2025 high school stars.

On Friday, Ballislife’s Instagram posted the highlight compilations of Peterson, the No. 2-ranked prospect in 2025 per 247Sports and Anthony (No. 36) from the game. While Peterson displayed impressive control over the ball, dunking skills, and offensive prowess, Anthony stunned by bypassing the defense and scoring smooth 3-pointers.

"In what could have been the game of the year, Darryn Peterson and Kiyan Anthony just WENT AT IT!! 🤯🤯 In an 81-80 overtime win to advance in Chipotle Nationals, Darryn Peterson put on a SHOW dropping 28 points and Kiyan Anthony put up a fight, contributing 22 points himself 😤😤 #chipotlenationals," read the post's caption.

Gilbert Arenas, who is the father of No. 10-ranked Class of 2025 prospect Alijah Arenas, commented a couple of fire emojis on the post, expressing his admiration for the players.

Peterson's Prolific Prep defeated Anthony's Long Island Lutheran 81-80 in overtime in the Chipotle Nationals quarterfinal. Peterson led the game for Prolific Prep with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. At the game's defining moment, when the last 10 seconds remained, his go-ahead 3-pointer gave the team an important lead.

But Dylan Mingo’s free throw pushed the game into overtime. In the extra period, Peterson and teammate Winters Grady—who added 21 points—combined for all 11 overtime points and sealed the victory for Prolific Prep.

Meanwhile, Long Island Lutheran’s offense was by 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony, who scored 22 points, along with teammate Dylan Mingo, who also contributed 22 points.

Darryn Peterson showed out at the McDAAG as Kiyan Anthony sat out following snub

At the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game, Prolific Prep’s Darryn Peterson emerged as co-MVP, along with Carlos Boozer’s son Cameron Boozer. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard scored 18 points that helped the West team win over the East team in a 105-92 on Tuesday.

Peterson is the top-ranked combo guard in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports. He has signed with Kansas Jayhawks, where he will begin his college basketball career.

However, in the McDAAG matchup held in Syracuse, hometown favorite Kiyan Anthony—a top 40 Syracuse signee—was notably absent from the game. The four-star player is ranked No. 1 overall in the state of New York and seventh among shooting guards.

