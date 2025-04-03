Purdue men's basketball player Camden Heide in attendance at the Chipotle Nationals

The Chipotle Nationals began on Wednesday with the first round, and Camden Heide was in Indiana to watch the annual national tournament. In particular, the Purdue Boilermakers star watched the Round 1 game between Wasatch Academy and IMG Academy.

Ad

Purdue star Camden Heide was seen watching Chipotle Nationals game between IMG Academy and Wasatch Academy (Source: IG/ league-ready)

The power forward was on the sidelines behind several Wasatch Academy players. When Camden Heide was still in high school, he played for Wayzata High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was a three-star small forward ranked No. 141 overall, the No. 32 small forward, and the No. 5 player in Minnesota by 247Sports. He played as a power forward for Purdue.

Ad

Trending

As for the game he was watching, Utah's Wasatch Academy triumphed over Florida's IMG Academy, 75–57. Three-star junior shooting guard Mariano Manciel led the Wasatch Academy Tigers with 17 points, four rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, the team's five-star Houston signee Isiah Harwell also had a good game with 15 points, one assist, one rebound and four steals. This was less than 24 hours after he played for the winning West team during the McDonald's All-American Game in New York City.

Ad

As for IMG Academy, Darius Acuff Jr., who was also in New York for the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday, finished the game with 20 points and five rebounds, while Syracuse signee Sadiq White Jr. added nine points, 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal.

Camden Heide has already entered the transfer portal

As for Camden Heide himself, he may not remain a Boilermaker for very long, as the power forward is reportedly entering the transfer portal to explore other opportunities to further his career. This came after speculations that he might enter the transfer portal after three seasons at Purdue.

Ad

247Sports' Dushawn London first reported that Camden Heide was entering the transfer portal, with his source being Heide's agent, Paolo Zamorano.

Expand Tweet

Heide only averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers this season. However, he was very instrumental in their Sweet 16 loss to Houston during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament as he was the one who sank the game-tying basket with only 30 seconds left in the second half. He had nine points and five rebounds in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback