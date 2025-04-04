Carmelo Anthony shares 2-word reaction to heartfelt post by son Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran HS following Chipotle Nationals

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, has played his final game for the Long Island Lutheran High School. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard participated in the 2025 Chipotle Nationals to conclude his high school career. Kiyan's LuHi faced Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep Crew in the quarterfinals.

It didn't end well for the Syracuse Orange signee as Peterson led his side to an 81-80 victory in a thrilling encounter that went into overtime.

LuHi's official social media account posted a picture of the whole squad following the loss.

"Special group, special season! We stuck together, enjoyed amazing moments and victories, and formed bonds that will last forever. So much to be grateful for. The LuHi Basketball legacy was not only carried on but elevated by these young men and coaches. The best is yet to come. 20 strong!" the picture's caption read.

Melo rushed to the comment section to share his reaction to LuHi's campaign.

"My Guys!!!" Anthony wrote.

Carmelo Anthony via Instagram

Long Island Lutheran led 17-15 after the first quarter. They kept their lead at halftime, outscoring Prolific Prep 20-19 in the second to go up 37-34. Peterson and Co. tightened the gap in the third, outscoring Long Island Lutheran 18-19. Entering the fourth, LuHi led 56-52.

In the final quarter, Prolific Prep outscored Kiyan Anthony and Co. 18-14, tying the game at 71-71 and forcing overtime. In OT, the winning team edged out Long Island Lutheran 11-10 to take the win by a single point.

Kiyan Anthony gave it his all with 22 points, shooting 5-11 from the field and 9-12 from the foul line. However, it was not enough against Peterson's 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Kiyan Anthony Named MVP at the Throne Hoops National Championship

Kiyan Anthony led the Crusaders to a 71-68 victory in The Throne Hoops National Championship, securing the national title. He scored 25 points on 9-15 shooting while adding three assists and five rebounds. Anthony's contribution earned him the MVP honors. He received an MVP jacket as he sat on a throne with a crown on his head.

Dylan Mingo charted 15 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, and 14 points. Kayden Mingo also recorded seven rebounds, and four assists. Their performance was also crucial in helping the Crusaders take home the championship.

Kiyan didn't feature in the McDonald's All-American game after missing out on a major part of the season due to an injury. His goal would be to stay fit and improve his skill set as he gears up to join the Syracuse Orange roster in the upcoming season.

