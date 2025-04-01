$2 million worth rapper GloRilla shares disappointment as her name is mispronounced as “Gloria” at the McDonald's All-American games

McDonald's All-American games feature the top high school prospects across the nation going up against each other and showcasing their skills. However, before the East vs. West matchup on day two, the scrimmages and the Jam Fest steal the show.

The Jam Fest at the McDonald's All-American games consists of a knock-out, a 3-point competition and the slam dunk challenge. Rapper GloRilla, known for her hit "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and has a net worth of $2 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, was invited as the judge for the Jam Fest. McDAAG Instagram account announced the news with the caption,

"we got BIG names for our 2025 @sprite Jam Fest judges 😮‍💨 its gonna be 🔥 and all proceeds go to our @rmhc fam 🫶"

However, when the music icon arrived for the event, her name was mispronounced as "Gloria." GloRilla reshared omgtvmedia's Instagram story on her Instagram. In the clip, the rapper could be seen entering the arena, and her name was being incorrectly pronounced. She added a text to share her frustration about the incident.

"Now why df would he say "Gloria" 😒😒," she wrote.

GloRilla via Instagram

GloRilla was joined by Chicago Sky's forward Angel Reese, journalist Speedy Morman and McDonaldland commercial character Grimace as the judges for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Games.

Mikel Brown Jr. and Aaliyah Chavez Shine in 3-Point Competition at McDonald's All-American Games

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 women’s basketball recruit for the Class of 2025, showcased her exceptional shooting skills at the McDonald’s All-American games. The Oklahoma commit won the girls’ 3-point contest, scoring 18 points to defeat Nyla Brooks, Grace Knox and Agot Makeer.

In the boys' category, Louisville signee Mikel Brown Jr. beat Nate Ament, Nikolas Khamenia and Darryn Peterson to take home the victory. Brown Jr. then faced Chavez in the final showdown, where he secured the overall 3-point champion title.

Their battle made history as the highest-scoring 3-point contest ever in the McDonald's All-American Games, combining for 53 total points. Brown Jr. was at his best in the boys’ competition, hitting 9 of his first 10 shots to accumulate 20 points. He closed out with four of five makes from the last rack, finishing with 28 points.

The All-American Girls game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on April 1, followed by the All-American Boys game at 9:00 p.m. ET. The likes of A.J. Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Nate Ament will feature in the boys' game, while Aaliyah Chavez, Grace Knox and Aaliyah Crump will participate in the girls' game.

