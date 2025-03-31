McDonald's All-Americans Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Crump, Hailee Swain and others choose their March Madness winners 

Sienna Betts, the No. 3 recruit from the 2025 class, will soon feature in the McDonald's All-American game alongside Aaliyah Crump, Hailee Swain and other top prospects. These stars featured in SportsCenter NEXT's Instagram video on Monday and picked their women's March Madness winners.

"We’re almost down to the Final Four 👀 @mcdaag," the caption read.

Swain, a two-time FIBA Gold medalist and the No. 8 recruit in the class of 2025, said,

"I pick UCLA."

Betts immediately agreed by saying,

"Yeah, me too."

Swain revealed the reason behind her choice.

"There's Lauren on the post, shooters on the outside. They got a good point guard," she said.

Kaelyn Carroll, the No. 2 power forward in her class and a Kentucky signee, was next to share her opinion.

"UConn. I want them to win it," she said.

Aaliyah Crump, the No. 5 recruit from the 2025 class and the Texas Longhorns signee, said,

"For champions, I have to go with Texas."

Agot Makeer, the No. 4 national recruit and the South Carolina Gamecocks signee, also dropped her predictions.

"South Carolina is winning. I have to go with my Gamecocks," she replied.

Aliyahna Morris, a four-star recruit and the California Golden Bears signee, said,

"Champions... any yellow school."

We are nearly down to the final four teams in the March Madness. Both No.1 seeds have already made it to the Final Four. UCLA beat LSU 72-65 on Sunday, and South Carolina defeated Duke 54-50.

Texas and TCU will fight for one of the remaining two spots at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, and USC and UConn will fill the remaining slot later that night.

2025 McDonald's All-American game features top prospects like Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Crump and more

The McDonald's All-American girls’ game tips off Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring top prospects Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson and Sienna Betts on the West team. They’ll face the likes of ZaKiyah Johnson, Mia Pauldo and others.

The boys' game will be played at 9 p.m. ET.

